Yahoo PGA DFS Picks: Wells Fargo Championship Cash and GPP Strategy

Wells Fargo Championship

Charlotte, North Carolina

Quail Hollow Club - Par 71 - 7,558 yards

Field - 69 entrants

Purse - $20M

The Preview

Yet another Signature Event positioned adjacent to a major championship lands on the PGA Tour's schedule as Quail Hollow plays host to the Wells Fargo Championship, though a couple top dogs in Scottie Scheffler (personal) and Ludvig Aberg (knee) will be spending the week at home. It's a bit ironic that two of the best drivers of the ball in the world will be absent, given how off-the-tee prowess typically factors heavily into the recipe for success at Quail Hollow, with driving distance being more rewarded than tee balls that miss the fairway are penalized. Shorter clubs into fast and firm, but relatively sizable greens provide advantages for the bombers. Late-round drama is made possible by the Green Mile, as players attempt to survive the three-hole closing stretch that can play nearly an entire stroke over-par on average. It'll be essential to convert par-breaker opportunities on Quail Hollow's three par-5s, but possible rain early in the tournament should also encourage scoring chances as conditions potentially soften for a fairly perfect forecast for Rounds 3 and 4.

Recent Champions

2023 - Wyndham Clark

2022 - Max Homa (TPC Potomac)

2021 - Rory McIlroy

2020 - None

2019 - Max Homa

2018 - Jason Day

2017 - Brian Harman (Eagle Point Golf Club)

2016 - James Hahn

2015 - Rory McIlroy

2014 - J.B. Holmes

Key Stats to Victory

SG: Off-the-Tee

Proximity: 175-plus yards

Par-4: 450-500 Efficiency and Par-5 Scoring

Driving distance

Yahoo Value Picks

Based on $200 salary cap

Cream of the Crop

Rory McIlroy - $45

Recently picking up his first win since January's Hero Dubai Desert Classic, McIlroy absolutely carried playing partner Shane Lowry to the finish line at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans where the duo emerged from a playoff victorious. A three-time past champion at the Wells Fargo Championship, McIlroy is able to lean on his elite driving ability in Charlotte.

Max Homa - $38

Homa posted a top-5 tee-to-green performance en route to a T3 finish at the Masters before struggling with the flat stick at Harbour Town, but he's back on familiarly favorable greens at Quail Hollow where he won in 2019 while pacing the field in SG: Putting. Homa added another top-10 here last year with a strong short-game showing.

Glue Guys

Alex Noren - $33

Noren extended his active streak of consecutive top-25 finishes to six with a third-place effort at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson this past week, averaging six birdies per round in the process. The 41-year-old Swede is second to none in Bogey Avoidance and sixth in Par-5 Efficiency over his last 24 measured rounds.

Tony Finau - $31

Finau's pedestrian T55 at the Masters was less than satisfactory after tying for runner-up honors in his previous start at the Houston Open, but he still ranked third among the field in SG: Off-the-Tee at Augusta National, and he followed that up with a top-15 finish at the RBC Heritage where he gained 4.4 strokes with his irons. He's second in Prox: 200-plus over his last 24 rounds, and Finau ranks top-10 in both Prox: 150-175 and Prox: 175-200 within this frame as well.

Justin Thomas - $30

Not only did Thomas become a major champion here at the 2017 PGA Championship hosted by Quail Hollow, but this $30 salary is well out of line with the consensus 25/1 outright odds that he carries to win this week. He rebounded from a tough stretch from THE PLAYERS Championship to the Masters by tying for fifth at the RBC Heritage where he gained at least 1.2 strokes in each SG subcategory. Over his last 24 rounds, Thomas ranks fourth in Par-5 Efficiency, sixth in SG: Approach and eighth in driving distance.

Bargain Bin

Si Woo Kim - $25

Deserving of a salary in the $30s after notching six straight top-30s since the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Kim most recently ranked fifth in SG: APP at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson while racking up 24 total birdies and an eagle on the way to a T13 result. Over his last 24 rounds, Kim resides top-10 in each of SG: T2G, Par-5 Efficiency and three-putt avoidance.

Stephan Jaeger - $22

The Scheffler slayer followed his win in Houston with a missed cut in his Augusta National debut, but Jaeger bounced back from the MC at the Masters by posting back-to-back top-20s at the RBC Heritage and THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. Jaeger gained 11 collective strokes from tee to green across these eight rounds, and he ranked eighth among the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship field in SG: T2G.

Corey Conners - $20

Conners' putting skills -- or lack thereof -- are worthy of this price, but his ball-striking upside with 72 guaranteed holes is too great to ignore down here. The Canadian tied for eighth at Quail Hollow last year when he hit 55 greens in regulation, and over his last 24 rounds, Conners sits No. 2 in SG: SG: APP, fourth in Prox: 150-175 and fifth in Prox: 200-plus.

