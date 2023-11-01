Yahoo PGA DFS Picks: World Wide Technology Championship Cash and GPP Strategy

This article is part of our Yahoo PGA DFS Picks series.

World Wide Technology Championship

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

El Cardonal at Diamante - Par 72 - 7,452 yards

Field - 132 entrants

Purse - $8.2M

The Preview

Cabo San Lucas' Diamante resort is primed to give the World Wide Technology Championship a new backdrop after El Camaleon's PGA Tour hosting duties concluded in 2022. Designed by Tiger Woods, El Cardonal at Diamante is a resort-style layout that features ultra-wide fairways and massive paspalum greens. Woods has made it clear that despite its nearly 7,500-yard setup, El Cardonal wasn't built to host championships, further indicating that our winning score this week could surpass the 25-under-par mark if the coastal breeze remains tame. It figures to be a high-scoring DFS affair with birdies and eagles available often in Mexico, while driving distance, precise irons and hot putters become rewarded.

Recent Champions

2022 - Russell Henley

2021 - Viktor Hovland

2020 - Viktor Hovland

2019 - Brendon Todd

2018 - Matt Kuchar

2017 - Patton Kizzire

2016 - Pat Perez

2015 - Graeme McDowell

2014 - Charley Hoffman

2013 - Harris English

Key Stats to Victory

SG: Approach

Driving distance

Birdie or better percentage

SG: Putting

Yahoo Value Picks

Based on $200 salary cap

Cream of the Crop

Ludvig Aberg - $46

Aberg followed his successful Ryder Cup debut with a runner-up effort at the Sanderson Farms Championship before adding another top-15 result at the Shriners Children's Open, ultimately firing a final-round 62 in Las Vegas. He's up to No. 2 in both Birdies or Better and Opportunities Gained over his last 24 rounds, and there's not another better driver of the golf ball in Cabo this week.

Cameron Young - $46

Making his first tournament appearance since the BMW Championship in August, Young has gained strokes off the tee in all but one of his 18 measured starts during the 2022-23 season. He ranks third on Tour in driving distance, but he's also among the top-10 in Birdie or Better conversion percentage.

Glue Guys

Luke List - $35

He's already got one FedExCup Fall victory under his belt, and List is second to none in Birdies or Better Gained over his last 24 rounds. Within this sample, he's also sixth in Par-5 Efficiency and seventh in Prox: 200-plus yards. Additionally, he's gained an average of 3.8 strokes off the tee per event throughout his last three starts. Despite obviously modeling extremely well, List's ownership could be held somewhat in check with Akshay Bhatia, J.J. Spaun and Adam Svensson all fostering attention at $36-$37.

Davis Thompson - $30

Thompson feels a touch underpriced here given his course fit and recent stretch of four consecutive top-35 finishes from the Wyndham Championship to the Shriners Children's Open, gaining at least 4.2 strokes from tee to green in each of these four outings. His impressive off-the-tee play has guided him to a standing of second in Par-5 Efficiency, third in P5: 550-600 Efficiency and fifth in Birdies or Better Gained over his last 24 rounds.Thompson's ball striking alone can return enough fantasy value at just $30, but he'll need to make putting improvements in order to contend for a podium finish come Sunday.

Bargain Bin

Cameron Champ - $26

Champ revitalized his 2022-23 campaign this past month with back-to-back top-20s at the Sanderson Farms Championship and the Shriners Children's Open, and he's now just two spots outside of the top-125 in the FedExCup Fall standings. He's also first in driving distance and third in Prox: 200-plus over his last 24 rounds, which should allow him to find a few eagle opportunities this week at El Cardonal.

Vince Whaley - $21

Reducing the sample to 12 rounds and Whaley finds himself in the No. 10 spot of my custom model, notably sitting fourth in Prox: 200-plus, 11th in SG: Putting and 13th in P5: 550-600 Efficiency to name a few underlying elements. He's notched three straight top-30s since the Fortinet Championship, gaining strokes both with his irons and the flat stick in each instance.

Kelly Kraft - $20

Sticking with that 12-round view, Kraft is first in SG: Approach and third in overall proximity. He has made the cut in four consecutive starts, a stretch that includes three top-25s from the Fortinet Championship through the Shriners Children's Open. He actually paced the entire field in SG: APP at TPC Summerlin en route to playing his final two rounds 11-under-par.

