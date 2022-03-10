FanDuel NHL: Thursday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

It's the busiest night of the week with 13 games with the Capitals, Penguins, Canucks, Canadiens, Oilers and Stars taking the night off. That still leaves a lot of options, and note that none of the teams in action Thursday night are completing back-to-backs. However, the Golden Knights, Wild, Jets, Blue Jackets and Islanders are playing the first half of their Thursday-Friday back-to-back, so look for a few backups to get the start. Fatigue may be a factor for the Flames, Maple Leafs, Panthers and Avalanche, who are playing their third game in four nights.

GOALIES

Jeremy Swayman, BOS vs. CHI ($7,900): Swayman is hunting for his sixth straight win though he has to be wary of a Blackhawks offense that has scored at least three goals in each of their past four games. This will be the first time Swayman has faced them, and considering his strong play recently and the B's have managed to keep their opponents to 30 shots or less in seven of their past 10 games.

Juuse Saros, NSH vs. ANH ($7,700): Saros has won two straight starts, including a shutout win against the Sharks, and now faces a team that has trouble scoring and trouble keeping the puck out of their net. The Preds should be favored and they were victorious in their last meeting in November.

Robin Lehner, VGK at BUF ($7,600): Lehner has kept his opponents to two goals or less in three of his past four games, showing marked improvement since returning from injury. He's 5-2-2 with a .936 Sv% against his former team, who have won just twice in their past 10 games and having trouble scoring again with only one goal in their past two games.

Jonathan Quick, LA vs. SJ ($7,300): Both Cal Petersen and Quick, who has won four of his past five games, should be good options against the Sharks. Even if neither Petersen nor Quick are sharp, the Kings should still have a distinct advantage in net with the Sharks starting either Alex Stalock or Zach Sawchenko, who have allowed 14 goals combined in just two starts this season.

Anton Forsberg, OTT vs. SEA ($6,600): Forsberg has been very good since Dec. 1, going 11-6-2, and has not allowed more than three goals since Feb. 1. With a reinforced lineup following the return of Josh Norris and Colin White, the Sens should also be provide good goal support to secure a win.

VALUE PLAYS

Arthur Kaliyev, LA vs. SJ ($4,400): Injuries to multiple players has opened the door for Kaliyev, a talented young goal scorer who will skate on the top line with Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe. Andreas Athanasiou, who has three goals in his past two games, is also a viable value play but won't be playing with the team's top players like Kaliyev. Kaliyev has 20 points on the season but four have come in his past four games. The Sharks will be using their No. 3 and 4 goalies this game.

Nicolas Roy, VGK at BUF ($4,300): Roy continues to skate on the top line with Jack Eichel and Max Pacioretty, though it hasn't really produced the desired effect. The Knights still have trouble scoring with regularity and Roy has failed to score a single point in six of his past seven games, but the exposure to the Knights' top players combined with a favorable matchup makes him an attractive option.

Barrett Hayton, ARI at TOR ($4,100): A 9-2 blowout win and playing one man down with Phil Kessel leaving after his first shift allowed Hayton to play 17 minutes, and he made the most of it with three assists. Centering the third line with Loui Eriksson and Nick Ritchie doesn't provide a lot of upside, but the Leafs' goaltending has been very weak and Hayton has the hot hand.

Maxim Mamin, FLA vs. PHI ($3,300): Barring another historic performance from Carter Hart, this matchup should be a cakewalk. Mamin is slated to skate on the top line with Aleksander Barkov and Carter Verhaeghe, though note he doesn't get top-six ice time because Andrew Brunette will juggle the lines and Mamin doesn't play on the power play. That being said, Mamin has notched two helpers in his past four games.

LINE STACKS

Senators vs. Kraken

Josh Norris (C - $6,300), Brady Tkachuk (W - $6,400), Connor Brown (W - $5,100)

They haven't been together very much, skating just 37:31 at 5-on-5 according to naturalstattrick.com, but when they have played together, they've been dominant with a 58.75 5v5 CF%. Norris possesses first-line talent and in his fourth game back scored three points, while Tkachuk scored a goal for the second straight game. The plucky Sens should be able to take advantage of the Kraken's poor goaltending.

Devils vs. Jets

Jack Hughes (C - $8,300), Yegor Sharangovich (W - $5,300), Dawson Mercer (C - $4,800)

Connor Hellebuyck has allowed at least four goals in five straight games, and it's a big reason why this Devils stack looks attractive. It will fly under the radar because neither of Hughes' wingers are very well known (note Mercer is listed as a center), but Sharangovich scored two points last game and Mercer has scored at least a point in six of his past eight games.

Predators vs. Ducks

Ryan Johansen (C - $5,200), Matt Duchene (W - $7,000), Filip Forsberg (W - $8,000)

Johansen is on a four-game point streak and both Duchene and Forsberg have been the Preds' top players all season. The Ducks' goaltending has become a real sore sport recently, no matter if John Gibson or Anthony Stolarz are in net. The Preds are streaky and coming off two straight wins.

DEFENSEMEN

Noah Dobson, NYI vs. CBJ ($6,400): Dobson is on a three-game point streak with a goal and three helpers and continues his breakout season despite the Isles' struggles. He's scored 14 points in his past 16 games and the Jackets are a favorable opponent. There's no one else on the Isles blue line with the same kind of upside, so if any of their defensemen manage to find the score sheet, it's probably Dobson.

Jakob Chychrun, ARI at TOR ($5,600): Chychrun has scored multiple points in three of his past five games and taking advantage of the Coyotes' recent offensive surge. Beating the Leafs will be a tough task but scoring on them shouldn't be with both of their goalies struggling. Note Chychrun's 3.6 S% is well below his career average so there's still some runway for his offensive production to keep climbing.

