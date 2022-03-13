Yahoo DFS Hockey: Sunday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

Before you fill out your March Madness brackets, make sure to complete your DFS NHL rosters. There are eight NHL games Sunday night and here are my players to target, and to avoid, for your daily fantasy lineups.

GOALIE

Ilya Sorokin, NYI vs. ANA ($37): Sorokin showed a lot of promise last season and he's built off that as the top goalie for the Islanders this year with a 2.32 GAA and .925 save percentage. The Ducks have scored 2.84 goals per game, which puts them bottom-half of the league, and they'll also be on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Darcy Kuemper, COL vs. CGY ($36): There are plenty of teams playing for the second straight day, which changes the goalie landscape. In fact, the Avs are facing one of those teams. That being said, the Flames have managed 3.48 goals while directing 35.7 shots on net per night, so they're still a threat to Kuemper even with less rest.

CENTER

Frederick Gaudreau, MIN vs. NAS ($15): Getting to center a line with Kevin Fiala and rookie Matthew Boldy has really bolstered Gaudreau's upside with 11 points over his last 15 games. The Predators are on a back-to-back, and they started Juuse Saros on Saturday. That means David Rittich in net Sunday and he enters with a 3.17 GAA and .890 save percentage from eight appearances.

CENTER TO AVOID

Anze Kopitar, LOS vs. FLA ($21): Kopitar and the Kings are on a back-to-back while the Panthers did not play Saturday. Florida will also likely be starting Sergei Bobrovsky in net with his 2.56 GAA and .917 save percentage, which is enough for me to fade Kopitar on Sunday.

WING

Anthony Duclair, FLA at LOS ($20): Duclair has recently been on fire on the power play having recorded a PPG in four consecutive games. The Kings maintain the 25th-ranked penalty kill, and - as just mentioned - they saw action Saturday.

Blake Wheeler, WPG at STL ($18): Wheeler has produced 34 assists in 45 games, which is great. The concern has been his goal scoring with only eight, but with a 7.5 shooting percentage. The 35-year-old's luck has changed a bit of late with four markers across 12 games. Since Ville Husso started Saturday, Jordan Binnington will likely go Sunday and he's struggled to a 3.08 GAA and .904 save percentage.

WINGS TO AVOID

Andrew Mangiapane, CGY at COL ($20): Mangiapane has potted 29 goals this season, and I don't necessarily think he's losing much value by being dropped down to the third line. Even so, the Flames are visiting the Avs after playing at home Saturday. Kuemper does have a .919 save percentage, so while I might be cool with players from Calgary's top line, I don't know if I want to have Mangiapane in my lineup Sunday.

Troy Terry, ANA at NYI ($17): Terry slowed down after his white-hot start, though he's still been quite good. Even so, he's on the road for the second game in as many days. Sorokin, as I mentioned, has posted a 2.32 GAA and .925 save percentage. The Islanders also boast a top-10 penalty kill, and 14 of Terry's points have come with the extra man.

DEFENSE

Alex Pietrangelo, VGK at CLM ($21): Pietrangelo has registered 31 points while also putting 167 pucks on net. He should have plenty of opportunities to build on those totals on Sunday, as the Blue Jackets have averaged a league-high 35.7 shots on net allowed while posting a 3.66 GAA.

Noah Dobson, NYI vs. ANA ($19): Dobson is riding a five-game point streak, and has managed 14 points over his last 14 games - including seven while up a man. The Ducks are on the second leg of a back-to-back, and John Gibson has posted a 5.34 GAA and .837 save percentage in his last nine appearances.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Mikhail Sergachev, TAM at VAN ($19): The Canucks have the league's worst penalty kill, but Sergachev isn't necessarily in line to take advantage of that as he's only averaged 1:37 per game with the extra man. The Russian also is on the second night of as back-to-back. The Canucks may struggle to kill penalties, but Thatcher Demko has looked solid with a 2.67 GAA and .916 save percentage.

Cam Fowler, ANA at NYI ($15): Fowler has produced 32 points this season, 15 of which have come on the power play. However, he will also be on the second leg of a back-to-back. And as previously detailed, the Islanders have a top-10 penalty kill and that doesn't bode well for Fowler's man-advantage potential.

