DraftKings NHL: Sunday Breakdown

There are eight NHL games starting at 7 p.m. EST or later Sunday. Let's get to the recommendations!

Sunday is big for teams getting a chance to face a team that's on the second leg of a back-to-back. The Jets, Islanders, Wild, Avalanche, Canucks, and Panthers are all facing a team that is on back-to-back while they are rested. Meanwhile, two of the NHL's worst teams, the Flyers, and Canadiens, are facing one another both on the second leg of a back-to-back.

GOALIE

Ilya Sorokin, NYI vs. ANA ($8,000): Sorokin has posted a 2.32 GAA and .925 save percentage, including two shutouts in his last four starts. The Ducks are in the bottom half of the league in goals per game, and they are also on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back. It's not a great matchup, but it is a good matchup, and Sorokin has been a great goalie.

Carter Hart, PHI vs. MON ($7,900): The Flyers and Canadiens have two of the worst offenses in the NHL, but the Canadiens are last in goals per game. They are also the team on the road in this battle of teams on a back-to-back. The Flyers saved Hart for this start, and he has a .912 save percentage. That's not great, but it's good enough for this matchup.

VALUE PLAYS

Carter Verhaeghe, FLA at LOS ($3,800): Verhaeghe has four goals in his last three games, giving him his first 20-goal season. Getting to play on Aleksander Barkov's wing certainly helps. The Kings are on the second night of a back-to-back, even if they are at home, and the goaltending duo of Cal Petersen and Jonathan Quick has not impressed.

Anders Lee, NYI vs. ANA ($3,500): Lee has picked up six goals in his last three outings to get to 20 goals on the season himself. He doesn't pick up many assists but the winger has had 40 goals in a campaign before, showing his scoring acumen. The Ducks allow 33.0 shots on net per game, and as I mentioned earlier they are on the road for the second day of a back-to-back.

LINE STACKS TO CONSIDER

Golden Knights at Blue Jackets: Jack Eichel (C - $6,800), Max Pacioretty (W - $6,700), Jonathan Marchessault (W - $5,500)

Pacioretty is day-to-day right now after leaving Friday's game, so it's possible he might not be able to play. If that's the case, Evgenii Dadonov will likely push up one line to join Eichel and Marchessault. Keep an eye on Pacioretty's status, because this is a matchup well worth targeting. The Blue Jackets have a 3.66 GAA and have allowed a league-high 35.7 shots on net per contest. These are two wings that are known for their shooting prowess, so this is a matchup right up their alley.

Eichel has been no slouch when it comes to shooting either. He's put 44 shots on net in 12 games, and he's tallied eight points as well. Injuries have held Pacioretty to a mere 29 games, but he's tallied 15 goals on 106 shots on net in that time. Marchessault has 15 points in his last 14 outings, and he's put 184 shots on goal in 54 games.

Jets at Blues: Pierre-Luc Dubois (C - $5,900), Kyle Connor (W - $7,200), Evgeni Svechnikov (W - $2,700)

The Blues played Saturday afternoon. They also started Ville Husso. That leaves Jordan Binnington to start this game. Binnington has a 3.08 GAA and .904 save percentage. Since the Jets are getting Binnington and a team lacking rest, I'm in on their second line.

Dubois has notched 23 goals and 22 assists in 58 games. He's also shooting more than ever, with a career high 175 shots on net on the season. With 11 goals in his last 15 games, Connor now has 36 goals on the year. It's his fourth 30-goal season of his career. Svechnikov doesn't have as many points, but he hasn't been on the second line for the whole year. This is an added bit of upside for him. Plus, he has six points in his last eight games.

DEFENSE

Quinn Hughes, VAN vs. TAM ($5,700): Hughes is one of the most-prolific players in the NHL on the power play. He's averaged 3:42 on the power play and notched 23 points with the extra man in 55 games. The Lightning have the 16th-ranked penalty kill, but they are also on the second leg of a back-to-back.

Jared Spurgeon, MIN vs. NAS ($5,300): Spurgeon has five assists in his last five games, giving him 25 points this season. He also has 10 points with the extra man. Juuse Saros has been great for the Predators, but he played Saturday. That likely means David Rittich in net. He has an .890 save percentage in eight games this year, and in his career he has a .906 save percentage.

