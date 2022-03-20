DraftKings NHL: Sunday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

On the eve of the NHL trade deadline, we have six games taking place. However, the main slate of contests for DraftKings on Sunday excludes the 2 p.m. EST start between the Islanders and Flyers. That means you have five games worth of players to choose from. The first game is at 5 p.m. EST. Here are my recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

Here's something rare: Every game Sunday features a team on the second leg of a back-to-back against a team that is rested. I will be sure to note with team is on a back-to-back when I make all my recommendations.

GOALIE

James Reimer, SAN vs. ARI ($8,400): Reimer's .916 save percentage isn't bad, but he has a 2.82 GAA because the Sharks haven't given him much defensive support. That may not be an issue in this matchup. The Coyotes have averaged a league-low 25.8 shots on net per game, and they are on the second night of a back-to-back as well.

Vitek Vanecek, WAS vs. DAL ($7,900): The Stars are barely below average in goals per game, ranking 19th, but they are also on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back. Vanecek has a .919 save percentage, but he also has a 2.35 GAA because the Capitals only allow 29.3 shots on net per contest.

VALUE PLAYS

Andrei Svechnikov, CAR vs. NYR ($7,300): Svechnikov's goal scoring has slowed down, but he has three assists in his last four games. Plus, he has a 2.4 shooting percentage over his last 13 games and that's unsustainably low. Maybe getting the Rangers on the second leg of a back-to-back will help. Alexandar Georgiev will likely be in net, and he has a 3.14 GAA and .892 save percentage.

Tage Thompson, BUF at VAN ($6,100): Thompson's breakout campaign has seen him tally 25 goals on 195 shots on net in 58 contests. He also has 12 points with the extra man. This is a great matchup for somebody who has averaged 2:37 per game on the power play. The Canucks have the league's worst penalty kill, and they are on the second leg of a back-to-back.

LINE STACKS TO CONSIDER

Capitals vs. Stars: Nicklas Backstrom (C - $3,600), Anthony Mantha (W - $3,400), T.J. Oshie (W - $4,000)/Mike Vecchione (W - $2,500)

The Stars are on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back. Also, Braden Holtby is banged up enough that he could not back up Jake Oettinger on Saturday. It's possible Adam Scheel will be in goal Sunday, and he has never played in an NHL game. Oshie is also day-to-day, and if he can't go then Vecchione might be on the second line here. Or maybe the Capitals will tweak things and put Conor Sheary ($3,500) on Backstrom's wing. Also, if you decide to go with Sheary over Vecchione and eschew a true "line stack," well, I won't tell if you don't.

In truth, it's Backstrom's power-play prowess that really drives his fantasy value. He's averaged 3:48 per game with the extra man and has 11 power-play points in 30 games. Mantha has been hot since returning from injury and getting his bearings. Over his last six contests he has four goals on 22 shots on net. If Oshie plays, he has seven points in his last nine contests. If Vecchione plays, well, it's a good line to be on.

Sharks vs. Coyotes: Logan Couture (C - $5,400), Timo Meier (W - $7,200), Jonathan Dahlen (W - $2,700)

The Coyotes allow a lot of shots in the best of times. Here, they are on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back. This from a team that has ceded 35.4 shots on net per contest? Karel Vejmelka will be in net, and he has a 3.36 GAA and .905 save percentage. Sign me up for this line from San Jose with gusto!

Couture has a point in five of his last six games, three of which have come on the power play. On top of everything else, the Coyotes have a bottom-three penalty kill. Meier has been incredibly prolific this season. He's put a whopping 240 shots on goal in 56 games. Now he's facing the porous Coyotes defense? Meier should be quite busy Sunday. Dahlen doesn't have the same pedigree, but he has 22 points in 51 games in his rookie campaign. That includes seven power-play points.

DEFENSE

Brent Burns, SAN vs. ARI ($5,800): I can't talk about the Coyotes allowed 35.4 shots on net per game and then not recommend Burns. He doesn't shoot as much as he used to, but 156 shots on net in 61 games is a lot for a defenseman. Plus, he has 14 points with the extra man and he's taking on a bottom-three penalty kill

Neal Pionk, WPG at CHI ($3,800): Goals have been hard to come by for Pionk, but assists have not. He has nine helpers in his last 13 games. Marc-Andre Fleury is scheduled to start on the second leg of a back-to-back, but he's in trade rumors. Don't be surprised if he's scratched, and even if he isn't, he has a 2.90 GAA and .909 save percentage.

