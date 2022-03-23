FanDuel NHL: Wednesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

Four games are on the docket Wednesday night, starting off with a matchup between the Devils and the Maple Leafs at 7 p.m. EST. Toronto/New Jersey is the only game that's listed with a 6.5 O/U on this slate, so we should expect a high-scoring matchup based on the two strong offenses and two unstable goaltending situations. We'll also target the Ducks with a favorable matchup against the Blackhawks. The Penguins are also set up well against the Sabres.

All advanced statistics are courtesy of Natural Stat Trick.

GOALIES

Casey DeSmith, PIT at BUF ($8,400): With Tristan Jarry getting the start Tuesday night, DeSmith should get the nod Wednesday. DeSmith has been mediocre this year with a 2.99 save percentage and a 6-4-3 record. Still, we can't pass up this opportunity against the Sabres, who rank 27th in the league since the beginning of February with 2.25 xGF/60 at even strength.

Darcy Kuemper, COL vs. VAN ($8,300): Kuemper is red-hot over his last five starts with a .959 save percentage and a 1.42 GAA. He faced admirable competition in that stretch, but Wednesday's matchup is quite intriguing for DFS purposes. The Canucks have lost five of their last six games while scoring a mere 2.3 goals per outing.

John Gibson, ANH vs. CHI ($7,300): Gibson's schedule has been difficult recently, facing the Golden Knights, the Panthers, the Rangers and the Panthers twice over the past seven games. His .866 save percentage is still inexcusable, but the Blackhawks have traded away goalie Marc-Andre Fleury and Brandon Hagel – who accounted for 21 goals this season. Gibson has an opportunity to steal a win here.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Trevor Zegras, ANH vs. CHI (C - $5,800): Zegras has accumulated 13 points over the last 14 games, including six points on the power play. He handled 18:21 of ice time in that span, and his spot in the top six should remain steady. The Blackhawks' defense has been inconsistent this season, and their PK (76.2 percent) ranks 23rd. Now, they're without Fleury. Kevin Lankinen – who has a 3.51 GAA this year – will likely handle top goaltending duties.

Andre Burakovsky, COL vs. VAN (W - $4,900): Playing next to Nazem Kadri is a boon for Burakovsky's ceiling, as the 26-year-old has achieved a career-high 46 points through 61 games. The Canucks will likely start Thatcher Demko, who has a 3.24 GAA on the road since the beginning of February.

Evan Rodrigues, PIT at BUF (W - $4,600): Rodrigues gets the honor of flanking Sidney Crosby on the top line. As a result, he's enjoying his best NHL season, producing 17 goals and 21 assists through 62 games while averaging three shots per game. He'll be going against his former team, the Sabres, who rank 26th in the league with a 3.48 GAA.

LINE STACKS

Maple Leafs vs. Devils

John Tavares (C - $7,300), William Nylander (W - $7,600), Alex Kerfoot (W - $5,000)

We want a piece of the Maple Leafs in this slate, and Tavares' line is a far more affordable option than Matthews' line. Both Tavares and Nylander posted 10 points over the last 10 games, and Kerfoot chipped in seven points in that span. The Devils are expected to start Jon Gillies in the blue paint. Gillies has an .884 save percentage and a 3.80 GAA this season.

Devils at Maple Leafs

Jack Hughes (C - $8,200), Dawson Mercer (C - $4,800), Yegor Sharangovich (W - $5,500)

There's still time to hop on the Hughes train. Over the past 14 games, he posted seven goals, 13 assists and 54 shots on net while averaging 20:32 of ice time. In that same timeframe, Sharangovich and Mercer combined for 11 goals and 11 assists. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs failed to trade for a goaltending upgrade, and they're relying on rookie Erik Kallgren in his fifth NHL start.

DEFENSE

Cale Makar, COL vs. VAN ($7,100): Makar is a top-3 Norris option once again, and he's been lethal on both ends of the ice, recording 22 goals and 71 points – 26 with the man advantage – through 59 games. He could be a slate-breaker Wednesday, as the Canucks' PK (71.3 percent) ranks last in the league.

Cam Fowler, ANH vs. CHI ($5,500): Fowler was already averaging more than 24 minutes of ice time per game. It wouldn't be surprising if he received an additional bump in playing time with Hampus Lindholm traded to Boston. Fowler has recorded 34 points through 61 games, including 16 on the power play. He's an intriguing and affordable stack to go with Zegras.

Damon Severson, NJ at TOR ($5,100): With 12 points over the last 17 games, Severson is equipped to provide value for DFS purposes. He averaged more than 23 minutes of ice time in that stretch. I'm still skeptical Kallgren is a long-term solution for the Maple Leafs, so I'm interested in a full Devils stack Wednesday.

Mike Matheson, PIT at BUF ($4,500): Matheson has recorded five points over the last 10 games while averaging two shots per game. The 2012 first-round pick averaged 19:26 of ice time in that span, and he operates on PP2, as well. The Sabres have been one of the worse defenses in the league since the beginning of February, ranking 27th with 2.76 xGA/60 at even strength. Their PK (76.5 percent) also ranks 21st.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jordan Mazzara plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Mazz30 Yahoo: Mazz30 DraftKings: Mazz30.