FanDuel NHL: Monday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are five games for Monday's slate with the Western Conference taking most of the spotlight. The Hurricanes-Capitals matchup will be the only game to be played on Eastern Time and will also serve the marquee game of the night between two potential first-round opponents. The Canes are 0-2-1 against the Caps this season with only five goals scored.

The Canucks-Blues matchup will also carry some intrigue with both teams fighting for a playoff spot. They are playing the first game of their home-and-home series. The Blues were victorious by a 3-1 score in their previous meeting.

GOALIES

Cal Petersen, LA vs. SEA ($8,200): This is the second straight home game against the Kraken for the Kings, and Petersen may draw the start again after winning 4-2 in the first game. Todd McLellan is trying to go with a win-and-you're-in rotation but neither Petersen nor Jonathan Quick have managed to win two games in a row since March 6-7. The inconsistency makes Petersen a dicey and expensive play, but the Kraken have already lost twice to the Kings this season.

VALUE PLAYS

Taylor Raddysh, CHI vs. BUF ($3,500): Strike while the iron is hot because it won't be long before Raddysh's salary starts moving way up. Though he was shut out against the Knights, Raddysh once again play top-six minutes and finished with two shots on goal playing on Jonathan Toews' line. It looks like he'll say in that spot for the foreseeable future.

Kole Lind, SEA at LA ($3,200): Lind has notched three helpers in five games since getting called up and has worked his way onto a second-line role with top scorer Jared McCann on the opposite wing and Morgan Geekie at center.

LINE STACKS

Sabres at Blackhawks

Tage Thompson (C - $7,700), Jeff Skinner (W - $6,400), Alex Tuch (W - $6,800)

Trading Marc-Andre Fleury left the Hawks without a viable starter with Kevin Lankinen and Collin Delia allowing a combined nine goals in their past three starts. The Sabres' top line has been their most reliable option all season. Skinner is carrying a four-game point streak into the game while Thompson has scored seven points in his past seven games.

Oilers vs. Coyotes

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (W - $6,400), Derick Brassard (C - $4,100), Jesse Puljujarvi (W - $5,200)

Note RNH is the center on this line even though Brassard's listed as the center. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl's line will get a lot of DFS play for obvious reasons, but it's a high-scoring game again, the third line could get involved. RNH had four points with thanks to his power-play role, but Brassard also scored a goal. The weak link is Puljujarvi, who played only nine minutes in their loss to the Flames.

DEFENSEMEN

Shayne Gostisbehere, ARI at EDM ($5,600): Jakob Chychrun is not expected to play which means Gostisbehere will take the majority of the minutes. As a skilled puck mover, there is no better opponent than the Oilers right now, who have remained a mess in net and allowed nine (!) in their last game. Surely, the Oilers will come out with a better defensive effort but they will still be starting either Mike Smith or Mikko Koskinen in net.

Sean Durzi, LA vs. SEA ($4,700): Durzi should be a popular option now that he's scored four points in his past two games on a team beset with injuries to their right-side defense. The rookie defenseman has shouldered much of the load and also quarterbacks a power play that has gotten a few key players back in the lineup, including one of their best goal scorers in Viktor Arvidsson.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.