FanDuel NHL: Monday Targets

It's just one single game for Monday with the second and final meeting between the Jets and Canadiens. Their last meeting in Winnipeg on March 1 was a barnburner, featuring 12 goals with the Jets jumping out to a 4-0 lead within 10 minutes of the first period. The Habs responded with four unanswered goals of their own, but penalty troubles led to four straight power-play goals from the Jets to pull out the win. Expect another high-scoring game again with Samuel Montembeault, the Habs' starter in their last meeting, and Jets backup Eric Comrie expected to tend the nets.

Evgeny Svechnikov, WPG at MON ($6,500): Svechnikov has gone nine games without a point and his ice time is limited, but he did score two points in just 10:10 of ice time in their last matchup. He does not feature on the power play so his fantasy value will come at even strength where he will play opposite top scorer Kyle Connor with Pierre-Luc Dubois at center.

Zach Sanford, WPG at MON ($6,000): The upside for Sanford, who plays on the third line with Mason Appleton and Adam Lowry, will be on the power play where he plays on the second unit. If it's a high-scoring game, the second unit figures to see some action and Sanford at least has exposure in the right special teams situations. The Habs PK ranks 29th entering Monday's games.

Nick Suzuki (C - $12,500), Cole Caufield (W - $11,000), Rem Pitlick (W - $7,500)

The problem with the Jets' stack is that their top two scorers – Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele – play on different lines. Suzuki and Caufield are the Habs' best offensive players, and Pitlick has been excellent with 22 points in 36 games with his newest team. Even if managers elect to just stack two linemates, Suzuki and Caufield come $6,000 cheaper in salary than Connor and Scheifele, and it's debatable which duo will score more points on any given night. Note Scheifele left Sunday's game against the Sens with an injury and did not return.

Josh Morrissey, WPG at MON ($10,500): Defensemen aren't always advisable in showdown formats because of their limited offensive upside and blocked shots aren't worth a lot of fantasy points, and neither team really boasts an elite defender. However, Morrissey presents the best option of the bunch as the Jets' minutes leader and top power-play quarterback. He's scored five points in his past eight games, which is a big bonus because he doesn't score very consistently or very often.

