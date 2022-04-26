FanDuel NHL: Tuesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

It's the second busiest night of the week with 13 games on the slate with plenty still on the line. None of the 26 teams in action are playing the second half of a back-to-back, ensuring all will be fresh. The marquee matchup will be Golden Knights at Stars, who can clinch a playoff spot with a regulation win.

Though the Knights are 2-0-0 against the Stars this season, note both wins were by one goal (including one in overtime), and that all four of the goalies who started those games – Braden Holtby, Anton Khudobin, Laurent Brossoit and Robin Lehner – are injured and either will, or presumed to, miss the rest of the season.

Another marquee matchup awaits with Hurricanes at Rangers, and if the Canes win, they will clinch the Metro and ensure home-ice advantage until the conference finals. The Canes lead the season series 2-1-0 with a plus-3 goal differential but Frederik Andersen, who started all three games against the Rangers, will not be available due to injury.

GOALIES

Vitek Vanecek, WSH vs. NYI ($8,200): Vanecek has already been victorious twice against the Isles this season with a .945 save percentage and 1.44 GAA, and they're trending in opposite directions. The Isles have lost seven of their past 10 while the Caps have won seven of their past 10, and despite having a playoff spot locked up, a win could help the Caps avoid a first-round matchup against the Panthers.

Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA at BOS ($8,000): There's no real difference between Bobrovsky or Spencer Knight, both of whom have looked terrific and horrible for stretches, and sometimes in the same game. It is a meaningless game for the Panthers, but unless they rest their entire team, still has an advantage over the Bruins. The Panthers ahead in the season series 1-0-1 with Bobrovsky getting the regulation win, and they've also won the 5v5 possession battle in both games.

Jake Oettinger, DAL vs. VGK ($7,300): The Knights are still a very talented team but they have been less than the sum of their parts all season, and in 2022 rank 23rd in P% on the road with a 9-11-2 record. The Stars, meanwhile, have one of the league's best home records with just 10 losses at home, where Oettinger is 19-6-0. Scott Wedgewood is also a viable option since both goalies are coming off strong performances.

VALUE PLAYS

Vasily Podkolzin, VAN vs. SEA ($4,000): Podkolzin is slated to skate on the top line next to Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser, giving him exposure to two of the Canucks' best players, and may also be featured on the top power play unit. He's been very good since getting moved up to the top six and over his past six games has scored seven points.

Gerry Mayhew, ANH at SJ ($3,100): Assuming Mayhew dresses – he left his previous game with an injury in the third period – he has a chance to extend his goal streak to three games. The veteran winger has been an excellent point-per-game player in the AHL, and he's getting a chance now on the top-six playing with Trevor Zegras and Sonny Milano. Despite an inspiring win in their last game, the Sharks allowed four goals.

LINE STACKS

Senators vs. Devils

Josh Norris (C - $6,900), Tim Stuetzle (W - $5,600), Brady Tkachuk (W - $6,900)

They've been one of the league's best lines and now faces an opponent who have allowed at least three goals in four of their past five games. Norris and Tkachuk can extend their point streaks to three games, and while Stuetzle has been held to just one assist in his past four games, has been getting plenty of ice time and scored 26 points in his past 26 games.

Stars vs. Golden Knights

Roope Hintz (C - $6,800), Jason Robertson (W - $7,100), Joe Pavelski (W - $6,600)

The Stars will lean on their best and most reliable line on night where they can clinch. Hintz scored two goals in his last game, but he's considered the laggard with Robertson working on a three-game point streak and Pavelski's already at four games. The Knights will likely start No. 3 goalie Logan Thompson, who allowed four goals against the Sharks in his last game.

DEFENSEMEN

Victor Hedman, TB vs. CBJ ($7,300): Hedman's on a tear with a five-game point streak, including two four-point efforts against the Panthers and Jets. While Roman Josi is the first to crack 90 points, Hedman's production has been better of late and comes at a $700 discount.

Shea Theodore, VGK at DAL ($5,700): Theodore overcame a slow start and his production is currently peaking with 11 points in his past 10 games. Given his current production and the minutes he's been playing, Theodore has the most upside among defensemen in this salary range.

Noah Hanifin, CGY at NSH ($5,100): Juuse Saros has looked shaky lately with at least four goals allowed in three of his past five starts, which is good news for the Flames offense. A big reason for their recent surge has been Hanifin, who is working on a five-game point streak and having a spectacular April with 14 points in 12 games amidst a breakout season.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.