FanDuel NHL: Tuesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

The Hurricanes and Oilers both have a chance to put their opponents on the brink of elimination. It'll be a difficult task for the Canes, considering they're 0-4 on the road in the playoffs. Igor Shesterkin has been excellent in two straight games with just two total goals allowed, putting the onus on the Rangers offense to improve.

The Oilers are surprisingly ahead 2-1 against the Flames despite being the underdog. Subpar performances from Jacob Markstrom and a dangerous Oilers offense led by Connor McDavid has made this series a lot closer than anticipated.

GOALIES

Antti Raanta, CAR at NYR ($7,700): Frederik Andersen was spotted at practice but expect Raanta to get the start, especially since he's been very good throughout the entire playoffs. As good as Shesterkin has been, he does not necessarily warrant his $8,400 price tag because the Rangers offense is really struggling and the Canes offense should not be overlooked.

VALUE PLAYS

Seth Jarvis, CAR at NYR ($4,300): Jarvis has not scored a goal in five games but, clearly, he's earned a lot of trust from his coaches to be closing out close games. He's attached to the hip of top scorer Sebastian Aho and even though he's not on the top power play unit, is assured to get top-six minutes.

Ryan McLeod, EDM vs. CGY ($3,400): McLeod's listed as a winger but based on last game's lineup will continue to center the third line between Warren Foegele and Kailer Yamamoto. The Oilers have been mixing up the lines and McLeod is an intriguing option even though he doesn't have a lot of offensive upside with just 21 points scored during the season. However, he gets consistent ice time in the mid-to-high teens, and if any bottom-six forward has a chance to score a point, it's likely in this high-scoring series. He has six shots in three games in the series.

LINE STACKS

Oilers vs. Flames

Connor McDavid (C - $10,200), Leon Draisaitl (C - $10,000), Evander Kane (W - $7,700)

It's the most obvious stack and note that Draisaitl is also listed as a center. It's an expensive stack coming at $27,900, which is significantly more than the Flames' top line stack, which adds up to $24,300. However, note that the Flames' top trio have scored a combined 31 points in the playoffs, while McDavid and Draisaitl alone have scored 42. It should be a popular line stack and it'll be very difficult to win without having exposure to this line if they continue their strong play.

DEFENSEMEN

Evan Bouchard, EDM vs. CGY ($5,400): He's still not trusted very much defensively, which is why Bouchard's ice time remains limited. But he's their best offensive weapon on the blue line, and he's already scored twice in the series. A more free-flowing, high-scoring game benefits Bouchard's offense-first style.

Jaccob Slavin, CAR at NYR ($4,800): Slavin hasn't scored a point in this series but, sooner or later, he should because he usually plays the most minutes among Canes defensemen. He plays in all situations and ranks second on the team with eight points and second among defensemen with 17 shots.

