NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 18

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

There are nine games on the docket Tuesday and the schedule is slanted toward the East Coast. Seven of the matches are set to begin from 7:00-8:30 p.m. EDT with just one starting at 9:00 (Utah at Edmonton) and one at 10:00 (Winnipeg at Vancouver). Here are my FanDuel lineup recommendations for this busy night of hockey.

SLATE PREVIEW

Calgary is playing for the second straight night, so fatigue might be a factor. It doesn't help that the Flames are also slumping, having dropped their past three games (0-2-1). You also might want to pay special attention to the Canadiens hosting the Senators, starting at 7:00. Those two division rivals are red hot, and there are significant playoff implications with the Senators holding onto the first wild-card spot and Montreal just one point out of a playoff position.

GOALIES

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG at VAN ($8,000): Hellebuyck is typically a fantastic option whenever he's available. The 31-year-old has a 39-9-3 record, 1.99 GAA and .927 save percentage in 52 appearances in 2024-25, and he's remained strong with a 3-1-0 record, 1.69 GAA and .931 save percentage across his past five outings. To make matters better, Hellebuyck has traditionally shined against the Canucks, posting a 15-5-0 record, 1.86 GAA and .937 save percentage in 20 career regular-season games, including a 6-1 victory over Vancouver on Jan. 14.

Igor Shesterkin, NYR vs. CAL ($8,000): As noted above, Calgary is entering this game tired and amid a rough patch. Not that the Flames are typically much of an offensive threat anyway -- Calgary ranks 32nd in goals per game with 2.55, and that drops to 2.34 when the Flames are on the road. Shesterkin has had a difficult campaign with an inconsistent Rangers squad, resulting in a 23-23-4 record, 2.80 GAA and .907 save percentage in 50 outings. However, he's looked good recently, stopping 89 of 96 shots (.927 save percentage) over his past four starts.

Tristan Jarry, PIT vs. NYI ($7,500): The Penguins have caught fire, and Jarry has been a part of that, posting a 4-0-0 record while saving 120 of 129 shots (.930 save percentage). To say he's gone through trials this campaign would be a huge understatement, but Pittsburgh still has an outside chance of making the playoffs, so perhaps he can help them keep that dream alive. If nothing else, Tuesday's matchup is a favorable one -- the Islanders rank 28th in goals per game with 2.68.

VALUE PLAYS

Alexei Toropchenko, STL at NAS ($4,700): Toropchenko is known more for his physical play than his offense, but he has stood out recently with two goals and five points over his past five outings. Nashville is tied for 25th in goals allowed per game with 3.24, so Toropchenko has an opportunity to carry momentum a little further.

David Perron, OTT at MON ($4,600): Ottawa is 7-0-1 over its past eight games, and Perron has played a role in that success, supplying four goals and six points over that span. He's missed large chunks of 2024-25 due to injury, but he's playing now and has hit his time at a critical juncture.

Jani Nyman, SEA at CHI ($4,500): Barring a stunning turnaround, Seattle won't make the playoffs, but Nyman is giving the Kraken some hope for the future. The 20-year-old has done well with AHL Coachella Valley this season, providing 26 goals and 41 points in 55 outings, which led to him making his NHL debut Wednesday. The early results have been encouraging with Nyman providing two goals in three appearances. The Kraken have given him just 12:18 of ice time per game, but importantly he's averaged 2:14 with the man advantage, which has been vital because both of his markers have been scored on the power play.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Penguins vs. Islanders

Sidney Crosby (C - $7,800), Rickard Rakell (W - $6,500), Bryan Rust (W - $6,200)

If Pittsburgh somehow manages to squeak into the playoffs against all odds, Crosby will be the biggest reason why. The 37-year-old has put forth another dominant campaign with 23 goals and 73 points in 67 outings, and he's caught fire down the stretch, supplying four goals and seven points across his active four-game scoring streak. Rakell is also on a four-game point streak, collecting two goals and four assists in that span.

Rust has left more to be desired lately, being held off the scoresheet in four of his past five appearances. He is still having a good campaign overall with 22 goals and 49 points in 58 games, so there is merit to taking him, but you could also sub him out for Evgeni Malkin (W - $5,300), who has a goal and three points over his past four appearances and should play alongside Crosby and Rakell with the man advantage.

Rangers vs. Flames

Vincent Trocheck (C - $6,500), Artemi Panarin (W - $8,300), Will Cuylle (W - $5,200)

The Flames started Dustin Wolf against Toronto on Monday, so Dan Vladar will probably get the nod tonight. That's good news for the Rangers because Vladar has left something to be desired this campaign with his 8-11-6 record, 2.98 GAA and .893 save percentage in 26 appearances.

He'll have a tough time against Panarin, who is on a nine-game scoring streak in which he's collected six goals and 13 points. The 33-year-old forward has 29 goals and 72 points in 66 outings overall. Panarin is joined by Trocheck, who has three goals and seven points in his past six games to bring him up to 20 goals and 46 points in 68 appearances in 2024-25. Cuylle rounds out the line, and while the 23-year-old is more of a physical forward, he has contributed two goals and six points over his past eight outings.

DEFENSEMEN

Jake Sanderson, OTT at MON ($6,400): If you look at the defensemen scoring leaders from Jan. 25 onward, you'd find Sanderson ranking second on that list with 21 points (five goals) in 18 outings. Cale Makar is the only blueliner who has done better in that same timeframe with 25 points in 19 outings. Sanderson has been held off the scoresheet just five times in that span, and he helped Ottawa earn a 4-2 victory over Toronto on Saturday with his goal on four shots.

Brandon Montour, SEA at CHI ($5,900): Montour has been red hot, providing six goals and 10 points over his last eight outings. That brings him up to 16 goals and 38 points in 67 appearances this campaign. Although Montour won't come close to his career high in points of 73, his next goal will set a new personal best in that category.

Erik Karlsson, PIT vs. NYI ($5,800): Karlsson has played a role in Pittsburgh's recent success, contributing two goals and four points across the team's active four-game winning streak. He's up to 10 goals and 49 points in 69 appearances this season, putting him within striking distance of reaching the 50-point mark for the third straight campaign.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Ryan Dadoun plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Terakai, DraftKings: BTerran, Yahoo: Ryan-SPJ9H.