4 Nations Face-Off DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 13

With only one game on the schedule for the 4 Nations Face-Off on Thursday, your lineup will consist of one Captain, who will carry a 1.5x multiplier, plus five flex slots. The salary cap is set at $50,000. There are no positional requirements and goaltenders are available to be selected. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Team USA (at Team Finland) is the favorite on the Moneyline. The over/under for the matchup is 6.5 goals in the first game for both squads.

CAPTAIN

Auston Matthews, USA at FIN ($15.900): Matthews had seven assists and 20 shots on goal across his four-game point spree before reporting to Team USA. On Dec. 4, the 27-year-old center scored two goals on Juuse Saros, who will be between the pipes for Finland.

Matthew Tkachuk, USA at FIN ($12,000): Tkachuk had seven goals and six assists in a six-game point streak with Florida entering the tournament. He should stay hot against the Finns and Saros, who allowed 19 goals on 159 shots during a five-game losing skid going into the break.

FLEX/VALUE PLAYS

Connor Hellebuyck, USA at FIN ($10,000): Hellebuyck went 10-1-0 with a .922 save percentage and one shutout in 11 games before joining Team USA. He has allowed two goals or fewer eight times over that stretch and stopped 149 out of 163 shots during his six-game winning spree.

Kyle Connor, USA at FIN ($8,400): Connor has four goals and five helpers in his last six outings. The 28-year-old forward can be stacked with Tkachuk, but Connor's placement on the second power-play unit could slightly limit his upside.

Aleksander Barkov, FIN vs. USA ($7,600): Barkov has three goals on 16 shots and eight assists over his six-game point spree. He had one goal, five shots and three helpers in two games versus Hellebuyck in mid-November. Barkov's hot play makes him an intriguing value option. He'll play an integral role in any success Finland has on the ice.

Jake Guentzel, USA at FIN ($7,000): Guentzel has two goals, two helpers and 18 shots in his past five contests. He has collected six goals and 14 points in 15 games going into the 4 Nations Face-Off. Guentzel is tied for the league lead with 13 power-play goals and will be part of the United States' top power-play combination. He has plenty of bang for the buck upside and could be stacked with Matthews.

Sebastian Aho, FIN vs. USA ($6,800): Aho has compiled six goals on 21 shots and nine points in his last seven appearances. He is coming off a two-goal, three-point performance in Carolina's final game before the break, giving him plenty of appeal as a value option. Aho will be an important player for the Finns this tournament and should see playing time in all situations.

Adam Fox, USA at FIN ($6,600): Fox has one goal and three assists during his four-game point spree. He added 10 shots and four blocks over that span. He will quarterback the first power-play unit of Team USA, providing him with considerable bang for the buck upside.

