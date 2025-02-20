4 Nations Face-Off DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 20

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

With only one game on the schedule for the finale of the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament on Thursday, your lineup will consist of one Captain, who will carry a 1.5x multiplier, plus five flex slots. The salary cap is set at $50,000. There are no positional requirements and goaltenders are available to be selected. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Canada (at the United States) is a slight favorite on the Moneyline. Team USA defeated Canada's squad 3-1 during round-robin play, with the third goal being an empty-netter, despite Canada dictating the pace and outshooting their North American counterparts by a 26-23 margin. The over/under for the matchup is 5.5 goals.

CAPTAIN

Nathan MacKinnon, CAN at USA ($15,900): MacKinnon is tied for the tournament lead with three goals on 10 shots through three games. The 29-year-old forward leads the league with 66 assists and 87 points in 57 games this season with Colorado. He will be an integral contributor if Canada emerges victorious.

Connor McDavid, CAN at USA ($15,300): McDavid has produced two goals, seven shots and two assists across three outings at the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament. He has earned at least one point in all three matches. McDavid should again be a factor on the scoresheet in Thursday's meeting with the United States.

FLEX/VALUE PLAYS

Sidney Crosby, CAN at USA ($8,400): Crosby has one goal, two shots on target and five points over three games in the tournament. He scored the "golden goal" versus the U.S. in the 2010 Winter Olympics, and more magic could be in the cards for the 37-year-old superstar.

Sam Reinhart, CAN at USA ($7,200): After failing to earn a point in two games to begin the 4 Nations Face-Off, Reinhart contributed three assists and two shots in Monday's 5-3 victory over Finland. He has a solid cap hit for Thursday's slate and makes for an intriguing stack with Crosby and/or MacKinnon.

Zach Werenski, USA vs. CAN ($7,000): Werenski is tied with Crosby for the tournament lead in points. The 27-year-old Werenski has registered five helpers, nine shots and four blocks across three games during the 4 Nations Face-Off. He should make for an excellent roster option for Thursday's slate.

Brayden Point, CAN at USA ($6,800): Point has generated one goal on four shots and one assist through three games at the tournament. After being moved to a line with McDavid in Monday's 5-3 win over Finland, Point potted his first goal of the tournament. The talented duo could be a worthwhile stack for Thursday's contest.

Jake Guentzel, USA vs. CAN ($6,600): Guentzel was held off the scoresheet for the first time at the 4 Nations Face-Off in Monday's 2-1 loss to Sweden but had consecutive two-point performances beforehand. He has accounted for three goals, one assist and 10 shots through three appearances, giving him plenty of bang for the buck upside.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.