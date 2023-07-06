AJ on DraftKings: Landing Spots for Remaining Free Agents (Video)

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's AJ Scholz joins DraftKings' The Sweat to discuss where the big-name remaining free agents might land. Where might Patrick Kane wind up? Watch for all of AJ's thoughts:

Here are AJ's final "landing spot" picks:



PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.