AJ on DraftKings: Landing Spots for Remaining Free Agents (Video)

Written by 
AJ Scholz 
July 6, 2023

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's AJ Scholz joins DraftKingsThe Sweat to discuss where the big-name remaining free agents might land. Where might Patrick Kane wind up? Watch for all of AJ's thoughts:

Here are AJ's final "landing spot" picks:
 

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

AJ Scholz
Co-Host of PuckCast with Statsman and AJ and unabashed Penguins fan.
