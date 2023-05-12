Best NHL Bets and Props for Panthers vs Maple Leafs, Game 5

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

Will the Leafs mount a series comeback, or will the Panthers drive the final nail in their coffin in this elimination game? Either way, the boys will be buzzin' on both benches, unlike the how Suns not even showing up in their elimination game last night (because basketball playoffs pale in comparison to hockey playoffs). So let's dive into the best bets and props for Panthers vs Maple Leafs, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook!

Best NHL Bets and Props Tonight

The Cats could've closed it out on home ice on Wednesday but fell short in the 2-1 contest. Game 1 was the only game decided by 2 goals, with all the others being 1-goal affairs. Every game has been played under 6 total goals so far, and the under is plus money for this tilt so I'm liking that one tonight.

Under 6.5 +105

If we're going to hit this under, we need big performances in net. Sergei Bobrovsky has risen to the occasion regaining his former Vezina-winning confidence. The Leafs haven't given me any reason to believe they're all of a sudden going to break out tonight, so I like Bob to have a big night.

Sergei Bobrovsky (FLA) under 3.5 goals against -160

I do think we'll see a push from the Leafs tonight, and they'll need every body on that bench to chip in. Ryan O'Reilly was kept off the scoresheet in the last 2 games, but I think he uses his Conn Smythe pedigree to get the boys going tonight (his nickname is "Factor" after all). The Leafs' Core 4 of Auston Matthews, Mitchell Marner, John Tavares, and William Nylander need to step up. Marner had 2 points in the Game 4 win and Nylander had a goal. Matthews hasn't scored a goal in this series yet and Tavares has not registered a point. Tavares has recorded 5 shots in 3 of the 4 games though, and Matthews has hit his shots on goal over in 3 of 4 as well.

Ryan O'Reilly (TOR) over 0.5 points -135

John Tavares (TOR) over 3.5 shots on goal -105

Auston Matthews (TOR) over 4.5 shots on goal -115

Mitchell Marner (TOR) under 1.5 points -155

William Nylander (TOR) under 3.5 shots on goal +100

The Leafs are hanging on by a thread, but they've got a chance to keep the dream alive in their own barn tonight. They were the heavy favorites coming into this series and did not live up to that expectation. A lot of people think that one win was the spark they needed to make things interesting. But, I'm not a believer. I think they're stuck in the same cycle that Alex Ovechkin's Capitals were in early in his career. They were lights-out in the regular season with so much high-powered offense, but just couldn't get out of the Second Round. I like the Cats to grind this one out and at least keep it close.

Panthers PL -165

It probably won't be pretty, but that's exactly how the Panthers like to play. Brandon Montour had a bunch of shots blocked in Game 4. I expect him to come out firing tonight with a lot of those shots getting to the net. Anthony Duclair got on the scoresheet in all three wins this series, so if he can get back on the board tonight, I like the Cats' chances. Sam Bennett has been a thorn in the Leafs' side all series long, and he was held off the scoresheet in Game 4 so I like him to come out swinging tonight too. Finally, Carter Verhaeghe is their big goal guy. He scored in Games 1 and 3, and drove the final nail in the Bruins' coffin in Game 7 in the First Round. Watch out for him too.

Brandon Montour (FLA) over 2.5 shots on goal -155

Anthony Duclair (FLA) over 0.5 points +130

Sam Bennett (FLA) over 0.5 points -130

Carter Verhaeghe (FLA) over 0.5 points -135

Happy hunting, y'all!