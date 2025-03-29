Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Saturday, March 29

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

Best NHL Bets Today: Expert NHL Picks for

Saturday, March 29

The National Hockey League features 11 total battles on Saturday, with the slate beginning at 1 p.m. ET between the Buffalo Sabres and Philadelphia Flyers on NHL Network, while wrapping up at 10:30 p.m. ET with a pair of games on the Pacific coast. We'll focus on two late games, actually, so you have plenty of time to get your picks in. We'll put together a handful of parlay opportunities as we look to build the bankroll for the remainder of the regular season and the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Let's get started.

Calgary Flames at Edmonton Oilers

The Flames (34-26-11) and Oilers (41-26-5) meet for the third time this season, and the first time way back on Nov. 3.

Edmonton continues to play without Connor McDavid, who is sidelined with a lower-body injury, while Leon Draisaitl nurses an undisclosed ailment. With McDavid and Draisaitl sidelined, you'd think the Oilers offense would be struggling, and they did in a 6-1 loss at Seattle last time out. However, since March 16, the Oilers have lit the lamp 22 times in the past six games, a respectable 3.7 goals per game (GPG).

The Over has cashed in five straight games for the Oilers, as the combination of Calvin Pickard and Stuart Skinner have allowed four or more goals in four straight outings.

The Flames are looking to keep up a quirky trend in this battle between provincial rivals. The road team won each of the first two meetings in this series, and the away team has won five in a row in the series since Jan. 20, 2024, while going an amazing 9-1 in the past 10 in this series since May 26, 2022. The only home team to win was Edmonton back on Oct. 29, 2023 as moderate favorites. The Under has cashed in three straight meetings in the series, while going 6-2 in the past eight installments.

Calgary is fighting to get into a wild-card position in the Western Conference. It enters play six points back of the St. Louis Blues for the final playoff spot, but the Blues also have three games in hand. The Vancouver Canucks are ahead of the Flames by two points, but they have two games in hand. So, this is a giant game for the Flames.

The Oilers are in the third spot of the Pacific Division, two points back of the Los Angeles Kings. Those teams with an intertwined history appear to be on a collision course for another playoff series.

With Edmonton banged up, the Oilers slipping on defense and in goal, and the road team dominating this series, let's roll with Calgary to get the very important victory. And we'll go high on the total based on Edmonton's giving ways lately.

Flames ML (+136 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Over 6 Goals (-112 Fanatics Sportsbook)

Dallas Stars at Seattle Kraken

The Stars (47-21-4) and Kraken (31-36-6) meet at Climate Pledge Arena at 10:30 p.m. ET for the first of a back-to-back set, and the opening game can be viewed or streamed on ESPN+.

Dallas is six points back of the Winnipeg Jets for the top spot in the Central Division and the Western Conference. The Jets have a game in hand, so the Stars can close to within four points with nine games to play after this one is in the books.

The Stars have rattled off fourth straight wins, while going 5-0-2 in the past seven games. The Over has cashed in the past two tilts, too, averaging 4.5 GPG, while allowing three or fewer goals in six in a row. It's a good recipe for victories.

The Kraken punished the Oilers 6-1 last time out as short 'dogs (+105) at CPA as the Over (6) cashed on Thursday. That win snapped an 0-2-1 slide, while the Over has connected in three consecutive outings.

Dallas has dominated this series, winning five straight and seven of the past eight meetings. That includes a 2-0 win in Dallas on Oct. 13 in the first meeting of this series. The Under has hit in three straight installments, too.

Jake Oettinger is expected to start, but Casey DeSmith had 25 saves in the shutout back in October. The Stars have allowed just one total goal in the past three games against the Kraken.

Let's back the visitors straight up while going low on the total.

Stars ML (-155 at ESPN Bet Sportsbook)

Under 6 Goals (-110 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Best NHL Parlays Today

4-Leg NHL Super Parlay (+1232 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Flames ML (+135) at Oilers

Over 6 (-115) - Flames at Oilers

Under 6 (-110) - Stars at Kraken

Stars ML (-170) at Kraken

2-Leg NHL Sides Parlay (+273 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Flames ML (+135) at Oilers

Stars ML (-170) at Kraken

2-Leg NHL Totals Parlay (+257 at Caesars Sportsbook)