Best NHL Bets Tonight: Expert NHL Picks for Tuesday, February 21

There are nine games of NHL action on the board tonight, but I gotta be honest, there are some wonky numbers sitting out there headlined by obnoxious favorites. Since we're not in the business of calling a -500 moneyline shot and bragging about it, I'll break down the top 5 bets on the matchups that actually require some sharp prowess. Because it ain't betting unless you sweat a little bit.

Top Five NHL Bets Tonight

Red Wings vs Capitals

My hometown Capitals are absolutely limping right now. They've lost four straight and have won just three of their last 10. This slide has them on the outskirts of the Eastern Conference playoff race now too. Since the calendar flipped to 2023, the Caps are just 2-6-1 on home ice too, and their 7-11-1 record overall in 2023 ranks only above the Canucks and Blue Jackets. Their opponent tonight in the Red Wings is playing a different deck of cards. The Wings are 7-3 in their last 10 and have won 5-of-7 games since returning from the All-Star break. They're also 3-1 in their last 4 road games too, and this hot streak has them just 2 points back from the final Wild Card spot in the East. Trends would suggest taking the Red Wings. But I'm betting with my heart on this one. The guys from DC need a character win, and I also can't go a second straight time writing about them needing a character win (like I did last Thursday) and not getting one.

Capitals ML -155

Maple Leafs vs Sabres

At this point in the season, both of these clubs are gearing up for playoff runs. The Maple Leafs are hoping to actually win a round in the playoffs as they aren't too worried about missing barring some catastrophic collapse. The Sabres are gunning for one of the final Wild Card spots just for a chance to play in the postseason, and find themselves 4 points back as of tonight. The Sabres have also rattled off seven wins in their last 10 games too, but are just 2-3 since returning from the All-Star break. They dropped three in a row by a combined score of 17-5 at the hands of the Hurricanes, Flames, and Kings. They bounced back with Ws against the Ducks and the Sharks, but those aren't much to write home about. The Leafs are a different animal, although somehow they've let the Blue Jackets and Blackhawks beat them in recent games. That Blackhawks game was on Sunday, and it's hard for me to believe the Leafs will drop two straight to lower-ranked opponents, especially with the Sabres coming back from a West Coast road trip.

Maple Leafs -170

Kings vs Wild

A classic tale of high-octane offense squaring off against sturdy defense. The Kings can score in bunches, but they can also give up a bunch too. The Wild aren't always wowing on the scoreboard, but they lock it down with the best of 'em. Both squads enter tonight's tilt riding win streaks. The Kings have won 4 in a row and the Wild are victors in 2 straight. The Kings are 4-1-1 since returning from the All-Star break while the Wild have won just 3 of 8. I'm riding the hotter hand in this one (and the nicer uniforms).

Kings ML +110

Canucks vs Predators

Rick Tocchet has the Canucks playing (moderately) more inspired hockey since taking over. Even though they're just 2-4-1 since returning from the All-Star break, they played 1-goal games in losses on the road against the Devils and Rangers and beat the Islanders on the road. They stumbled in 2 straight games to the Red Wings losing by a combined score of 11-3, but pushed the Rags to the brink again just a game later with a 6-4 loss before crushing the Flyers 6-2 on Saturday. The Predators are similarly 2-4 in that same span and are just 1-3 in their last 4 home games. It's hard for me to trust either squad, but one thing I have some confidence in is that this one is looking like it should be close.

Canucks PL -175

Golden Knights vs Blackhawks

The Golden Knights have won 5 in a row and come into tonight's tilt in Chicago holding the longest active win streak in the league. The Blackhawks can tout their own win streak, claiming victories in their last 2 contests. The Knights are one of the league's best on the road this season with 17 wins in their 26 away games. The Blackhawks are just plain awful, and a 3-game win streak seems farfetched. Give me the black and gold guys.

Golden Knights PL -110

Happy hunting y'all!