This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

The Boston Bruins are a powerhouse in the NHL. They are on top of the Eastern Conference and the best overall team in the league. They have only lost seven games, and we are past the midway portion of the season.

With the Toronto Maple Leafs currently slate as the second-best team in the East, it would take a complete faceplant from the Bruins to be knocked out of the No. 1 seed. The Bruins are 11 points better than the Leafs in the standings. If they can hold on to the top seed, the Bruins will also secure home-ice advantage in the playoffs, which bodes well for their odds to win the Eastern Conference.

Boston Bruins Odds To Win Eastern Conference Odds

It is no surprise that the Boston Bruins have the best odds to win the Eastern Conference in 2023. Bruins odds are +250 at BetMGM MA, one of the top Massachusetts betting apps. The next best odds belong to the Carolina Hurricanes and the Toronto Maple Leafs set at +450 and +550 respectively.

Though there is still a long regular season ahead of the Bruins, now is the best time to bet on their odds to win the East. The closer we get to the NHL Playoffs, those +250 odds could get closer to +100, especially if Boston continues to dominate the ice.

Where Can I Bet On Boston Bruins Odds To Win The Eastern Conference?

Since the Bruins have been so dominant, it might also be wise to sprinkle on their Stanley Cup odds. Those are currently slated at +450 with the Hurricanes and Avalanche both tied for the second-best odds at +800. With that much of a discrepancy between the Bruins, Hurricanes, and Avalanche, you can see who the oddsmakers believe will win the Stanley Cup, and it's not close.

Bruins Outlook To Win The Eastern Conference

The Boston Bruins have been the best team in the NHL since its long season began back in October. They started off hot and have yet to cool off, only accumulating seven losses and five overtime losses in 50 games. Thiet 81 points in an NHL high, 11 points better than the second-best team in the East, and 15 points better than the best team in the West.

Currently, the Bruins are at a sticking point. At the tail end of a five-game road trip, Boston has finally hit a wall. The Bruins have lost three straight games. These losses will not likely change a lot since they are still dominating the standings. Barring a further slide, they are still the betting favorites to win the Eastern Conference.

