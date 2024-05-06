Bruins vs Panthers: Game 1 Odds, Expert Picks & Predictions

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Picks: Boston Bruins at Florida Panthers , Game 1 NHL Best Bets and Player Props

The Boston Bruins and the Florida Panthers square off in Game 1 of an Eastern Conference Second-Round series on Monday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Fla., and the game can be viewed or streamed on ESPN.

The Bruins head to South Florida with revenge on their minds after getting embarrassed in last season's First-Round playoff series against the Panthers.

Boston won the President's Trophy last season, racking up a 65-12-5 regular-season record, setting the National Hockey League record with 135 points and its 65 wins. It entered the playoffs with swagger and sky-high expectations. The Original Six franchise wasn't expected to struggle with the Florida Panthers, and after four games, it looked like it would be a quick series.

The Bruins led 3-1 after four games, and all appeared on track, especially after two straight wins in Sunrise. But the Panthers had other ideas, going back to Boston and winning 4-3 in OT in Game 5. Then, the Panthers won a wild 7-5 offensive showdown in Game 6, as the teams were forced to ship up to Boston for a decisive Game 7.

As heavy underdogs (+190) in Game 7, Florida forced overtime, and won 4-3, as Carter Verhaeghe did something very few people can do to Boston sports fans - he shut them up. Verhaeghe's game-winning goal set the Panthers on course for the Stanley Cup Final, where they eventually fell to the Vegas Golden Knights for all the marbles.

Boston was on a mission in the regular season this year. While they didn't set records or earn a President's Trophy, they focused on the Atlantic Division and, mainly, the Panthers. The B's ended up falling short for the division, as the Panthers won it, but Boston beat Florida in all four regular-season meetings.

On Nov. 22, the Bruins won 3-1 in Sunrise as the Under (6) cashed, and perhaps more importantly, Boston won 4-3 at Amerant Bank Arena on March 26 as a moderate underdog (+125). The Bruins will go to South Florida, and they will not be fazed by the high-flying and very deep Panthers.

This series figures to be a war from the jump, and we're getting quite the Atlantic Division rivalry brewing, as the Bruins look to keep their 100th season in franchise history alive, and the Panthers look to take that next step toward a championship after coming up just short last season.

The key here is rust. Boston just played Saturday, and it is in a routine. Florida has been off since April 29 and needs to build back momentum. If Boston steals one on the road, it will be Game 1.

NHL Moneyline Bets for Maple Leafs at Bruins

Bruins ML (+140 at DraftKings)

The Bruins threw a blanket on the Maple Leafs in the first round, allowing just eight goals in the final five games, and a total of 12 goals in the seven outings. The Under cashed in the final four games of the first round while going 5-0-1 since an Over result in Game 1. And that game went Over, just barely, courtesy of a late Trent Frederic empty-net goal.

The Panthers were the opposite in their series with the Lightning. The first two games in Sunrise were defensive battles, a pair of 3-2 wins, including in overtime in Game 2. Offensive reigned supreme in the final three games, with an average of 8.0 goals per game, with three Over results.

Don't expect Florida to be able to generate that kind of offense against Jeremy Swayman and the Bruins defense. The Alaskan tendy is 4-2-0 with a 1.49 GAA and .950 SV% in these playoffs, and he won his only start against the Panthers in the regular season on March 26, allowing three goals on 21 shots.

Going low is the way to go, as Sway and Sergei Bobrovsky could put on an early show to keep scores down.

NHL Totals Bets for Bruins at Panthers

Under 5.5 (-122 at FanDuel)

NHL Player Props for Bruins at Panthers

While I think we have a lower-scoring Game 1 battle in Sunrise, there are a pair of props that cannot be overlooked, and they're of the offensive variety. While it's a bit contradictory to bet an Under, while also playing two players for offensive props, it actually works here.

Bruins forward Brad Marchand was on fire early on in the Toronto series. He is an absolute Leaf killer. He went for three goals and eight points in the first four games, including two goals and six points on the power play. He tailed off a bit and was scoreless in the final three games of the series, however. Still, for a chance to multiply up by 2 1/2 times, you can't pass that up.

Brad Marchand Anytime Goal Scorer (+250 at FanDuel)

Looking to the home side, irritant Matthew Tkachuk was on fire in the opening round. He had three goals and nine points in just five games against the Lightning, recording four multi-point performances, with at least one point in each of the outings. He had the game-winning goal in Game 1, too. He also has strong AGS potential, and will help you almost double up.