Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Game 2 Odds, NHL Expert Picks & Predictions for May 7

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Picks: Carolina Hurricanes at

New York Rangers

Game 2 NHL Best Bets and Player Props, May 7

The Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers battle in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference second-round series on Tuesday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden, and the game can be viewed or streamed on ESPN.

The Hurricanes fell into a 3-1 hole after the first period on Sunday afternoon in Game 1. Mika Zibanejad opened the scoring with his second goal of the playoffs at just 2:46 to get the MSG crowd at full throat. Jack Roslovic and Adam Fox chipped in with assists. Jaccob Slavin tied it up 62 seconds later to splash cold water on the crowd, however.

The Rangers were back with Zibanejad and Vincent Trocheck notching power-play goals, making it 3-1 heading to the room after 20 minutes.

After a scoreless second period, Martin Necas and Carolina showed that it was still a game, as Jordan Martinook and Dmitry Orlov each picked up their first assists of the playoffs. However, Artemi Panarin answered at 8:21 of the second period to make it 4-2. That's how it stood until a late Seth Jarvis goal, his fourth of the playoffs. The Canes were unable to notch an empty-net goal, however, and it ended, 4-3.

The Hurricanes never trailed in the game, and they lost 2-1 in the season series. New York has also won eight of its past 10 meetings, including Games 6 and 7 of their 2022 second-round playoff series.

New York was just one point short of the President's Trophy for the best overall record, and three points clear of Carolina for the Metropolitan Division, yet it is the underdog on home ice in the first two games of the series? It doesn't make any sense, even though Carolina's two wins in the past 10 games did occur at MSG.

Bank on New York to get the job done, tapping into the disrespect angle in Game 2. There is no reason it should be an underdog, especially playing in front of a raucous crowd spurring them on. The home team was 6-1 in the postseason the last time these teams met, with the Rangers as the only road winner, and that occurred in Game 7 in Raleigh.

NHL Moneyline Bets for Hurricanes at Rangers

Rangers ML (+105 at DraftKings)

The Hurricanes saw goaltender Frederik Andersen cough up four goals in Game 1, his most allowed since conceding five goals in a wild 6-5 shootout win against the Los Angeles Kings way back in October, his second start of the season. He was 13-2-0 with a 1.84 GAA, .932 SV percentage and three SO in the regular season, and he is 4-2-0 with a 2.54 GAA and .899 SV percentage in these playoffs.

Igor Shesterkin has been rounding into championship form. He is 5-0-0 with a 2.00 GAA and .921 SV percentage in five playoff games, too. He has allowed three or fewer goals in 12 straight starts since March 26 against the Philadelphia Flyers.

We have two goaltenders who know a thing or two about the postseason, and they should each keep the scores low. Roll Under, as the defense, intensity, hitting and physicality will all continue to ratchet up as the series gets deeper.

NHL Totals Bets for Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers

Under 5.5 (-130 at FanDuel)

NHL Player Props for Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers

Looking to the props, we'll keep it simple. Yes, when betting an Under, it's a bad idea to also play Anytime Goal Scorer (AGS) props. That's like betting against yourself. But we can still have both. Goal scorers are going to score, even in a 3-1 or 3-2 type of game.

For the home side, it's all about Mika Zibanejad. He had a power-play goal, regular-strength goal and an assist in Game 1. It was a huge departure from the regular season, when he was held scoreless in three games against Carolina with just five shots on goal. For a chance to multiply up 2.5 times, Zibanejad is too tempting to pass up.

Mika Zibanejad Anytime Goal Scorer (+250 at FanDuel)

Looking to the visitors, Seth Jarvis notched a goal late to make things interesting. He has four goals in the playoffs, and the 22-year-old pivot has managed goals in three straight playoff games, with five points. No. 24 has cashed in with a goal and three points on the power play, too. Lately, when Carolina needs offense, Jarvo has been front and center. For a chance to more than triple up, you can't pass this up.