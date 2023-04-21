DraftKings NHL: Friday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are four games in the NHL on Friday as all four series play Game 3. Carolina travels to Long Island, up 2-0 versus the Islanders. All other series are tied at one apiece as Boston travels to Florida, Minnesota hosts Dallas and Edmonton heads to LA. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Ilya Sorokin, NYI vs. CAR ($7,700): The Islanders have their backs against the wall as they are down 2-0 and are badly in need of a win Friday. Sorokin has given up six goals on 73 shots in the two losses in Carolina, and while he has played well, it has not been enough to get New York over the top. Sorokin was 31-22-7 with six shutouts, and he posted a 2.34 GAA and .924 save percentage during the 2022-23 regular season. He needs to be great in front of a raucous Islanders crowd to get them back in the series.

Filip Gustavsson, MIN vs. DAL ($7,500): For some reason coach Dean Evason went with Marc-Andre Fleury between the pipes Wednesday after Gustavsson was outstanding Monday, stopping 51 shots in a 3-2 double overtime victory. Fleury gave up seven goals on 31 shots in a 7-3 rout Wednesday and it could be the last time the veteran sees the ice this season. Gustavsson was the best goaltender in the NHL the last month of the season, going 6-0-2, allowing 16 goals on 254 shots.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Matthew Boldy, MIN vs. DAL ($5,400): Boldy had a great sophomore season, scoring 31 times and adding 32 helpers in 81 games. He was even better down the stretch, finding the back of the net on 14 occasions while adding seven assists in 16 games. Boldy had an assist Wednesday, and he centers the second line with Marcus Johansson and Marcus Folignon on his wings, while seeing first line power play time.

Sam Bennett, FLA vs. BOS ($5,200): Bennett returned to action Wednesday after missing the previous 13 games with a groin injury. Bennett scored once and was a plus-two in the Panthers' 6-3 victory over Boston on Wednesday, providing the spark that Florida needed to even the series. Bennett had 16 goals and 40 points in 63 games this season, including a goal and two assists in four regular season games against the Bruins.

Phillip Danault, LA vs. EDM ($4,300): Danault picked up an assist in the Kings' 4-3 overtime win Monday, while scoring once in their 4-2 loss Wednesday. He had his best NHL season as far as points were concerned, garnering 54, one better than in the 2018-19 season for the Canadiens. Danault centers the second line with Viktor Arvidsson and Trevor Moore, as well as seeing second line power play time.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Oilers at Kings

Connor McDavid (C-$10,400), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (W-$6,800), Zach Hyman (W-$6,900)

McDavid was held off the scoresheet in Game 1, the first time that has happened since March 9, a span of 17 games, while picking up only one assist in Game 2. McDavid led the NHL with 153 points, the highest point total since the 1995-96 season when Mario Lemieux had 161 points. McDavid has to be angry with himself and expect a huge game from the top superstar in the NHL. Nugent-Hopkins finished the season with 37 goals and 104 points, smashing his previous career high of 28 goals and 69 points, set in the 2018-19 campaign. Nugent-Hopkins had an amazing 53 points with the man advantage but has only a power play assist in the first two games of the series. Hyman also had career highs with 36 goals and 83 points and had a power play assist as well Monday. The Kings shut down the line in both games, but there is only so much a team can do against McDavid and company. Expect a big showing from the Oilers' top line Friday.

Bruins at Panthers

David Pastrnak (W - $9,700), Tyler Bertuzzi (W -$4,700), David Krejci (C - $4,700)

The trio combined for a goal and three assists in Boston's 3-1 win Monday, as Pastrnak scored, while Bertuzzi had two assists and Krejci one. It was a different story Wednesday as Bertuzzi picked up the lone point, scoring on the power play. Pastrnak had an outstanding regular season, finding the back of the net 61 times, second to Connor McDavid, and was third in the NHL in points with 113. Krejci had 16 goals and 56 points in 70 games after spending the previous year in his native Czechia as a 35-year-old. Bertuzzi had an injury-plagued season, playing only 50 games, but he came into his own in Boston after a trade from Detroit, picking up four goals and 16 points in 21 games. He has a six-game point streak, scoring twice and adding eight assists. The Bruins should come out flying Friday after dropping Wednesday's tilt by a 6-3 score, with the Pastrnak line leading the way.

DEFENSEMEN

Charlie McAvoy, BOS at FLA ($5,100): McAvoy had a tough game Wednesday, going minus-three in the 6-3 loss to Florida. It snapped a three-game point streak for McAvoy. He had seven goals and 45 assists in only 67 games this season, his best point-per-game season in his career.

Brandon Montour, FLA vs. BOS ($5,500): Montour had a huge game Wednesday, scoring twice to lead the Panthers to a 6-3 win in Game 2. Montour had a career year in 2022-23, scoring 16 times and adding 57 assists as he took over from Aaron Ekblad as the Panthers' top offensive defenseman. Montour had three tallies and 33 points with the man advantage this season.

