DraftKings NHL: Friday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are six games in the NHL on Friday. Buffalo hosts a tired Minnesota team, Carolina travels to Florida, Washington takes on the Devils in New Jersey, Calgary plays in Toronto, Anaheim hosts Philadelphia and San Jose plays in Vegas. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Joseph Woll, TOR vs. CGY ($8,100): Woll is coming off his worst game of the season, giving up six goals on 27 shots in a 6-3 loss to the Senators on Wednesday. But Woll had been pretty steady until then, as he was 4-2-0. Overall, the Maple Leafs No. 1 goaltender has a 2.30 GAA and .930 save percentage despite the shellacking he took at home to Ottawa. Woll will face the Flames, who have scored only 32 times in 12 games this season.

Filip Gustavsson, MIN at BUF ($7,400): Gustavsson has been the exact opposite of Woll as he was very sharp on Opening Night, stopping all 41 shots in a win over the Panthers. He has been anything but sharp since then, as he is 2-3-1 overall, with a 4.89 GAA and .871 save percentage. The reason to take Gustavsson on Friday is that he is more than capable of turning things around as he was 22-9-7 with a 2.10 GAA and .931 save percentage in 2022-23.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Evgeny Kuznetsov, WAS at NJ ($4,600): Kuznetsov has a goal and five points in 10 games this season. He centers the second line and has two assists on the power play, as he plays up front on the first unit. Kuznetsov has always been a strong offensive star with the Capitals and is nicely priced to complete your DFS team Friday.

Dawson Mercer, NJ vs. WAS ($4,100): It has been a terrible third-year season for the talented 22-year-old who finally broke the schneid two games ago with his first goal and point. Mercer had 27 goals and 56 points in 82 games last season, so he has plenty of offensive talent. The Devils are missing Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier with a shoulder and upper-body injury respectively, so they need Mercer to return to form with a strong offensive showing.

Tomas Hertl, SJ at VGK ($4,700): Hertl had a big game Thursday versus the Oilers, garnering a goal and an assist, giving him two goals and nine points in 13 games. He is the Sharks top offensive threat and has had 64 and 63 point seasons in his last two years. Hertl is a great play Friday.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Wild at Sabres

Kirill Kaprizov (W-$8,300), Matthew Boldy (W-$6,200), Marco Rossi (C-$3,900)

Kaprizov saw his three-game points streak come to a halt Thursday. He has four goals and 12 points in 13 games this season, well below the pace he had set over the last two years when he combined for 183 points in just 148 games. Kaprizov had a goal and an assist in two games versus the Sabres last season. Rossi moves up to center the top line. The ninth overall pick in 2020, Rossi has five goals and seven points in 13 contests. He is averaging 2:28 of action on the power play, and is just going to get better with experience. Boldy did not get a point Thursday, the first time this season he has been held off the scoresheet. Boldy has a goal and five helpers in six games this season. The Sabres have given up 41 goals in 13 games this season, so the Wild's top line is capable of doing plenty of damage.

Ducks vs. Flyers

Troy Terry (W - $6,300), Trevor Zegras (W -$5,000), Leo Carlsson (C - $4,000)

If you are looking for an inexpensive top line, then the Ducks could be a great place to fill out your roster. Terry is back in form after starting the season with two goals and five points in his first nine games. Terry had a big four-point night Nov. 1 including a hat trick and has five goals and 10 points in 12 games thus far. Zegras has been in a huge slump all season with only a goal and an assist in 12 contests, but he has had two 60-plus point seasons in his first two full seasons in the NHL and is capable of so much more. Carlsson was selected second overall in 2023 and has surprised with three goals and an assist in eight games as an 18-year-old. The Flyers are one of the weaker teams in the NHL and near the end of a long Western road trip, so the Ducks could put up a nice number against Philadelphia.

DEFENSEMEN

Brady Skjei, CAR at FLA ($3,500): Skjei has two goals and 10 points in 13 games this season. He has been an offensive force in his previous two campaigns as he has 39 and 38 point seasons in 2021-22 and 2022-23 respectively. He doesn't see a lot of power play time which makes his point total even more impressive.

Morgan Rielly, TOR vs. CGY ($5,100): Rielly will return as the first unit power-play quarterback with the Maple Leafs as John Klingberg will miss Friday's tilt as a healthy scratch. Rielly has two goals and 10 points in 12 games this season and had an assist in his only game against the Flames last season.

