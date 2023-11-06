DraftKings NHL: Monday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

It's a nice Monday of NHL action. What does that mean? There are four games on the slate, which is a solid number, and a few of them are interesting as a fan and viewer. Of course, you're here as a DFS player, not an impartial viewer. Thus, here are my DFS recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

The Stars are facing the Bruins, so don't expect many goals there. No team is on the second leg of a back-to-back, but the Lightning are on the first leg of one. I assume they will go with Jonas Johansson against Toronto and save Matt Tomkins for Montreal, unless they feel like waving the white flag against Toronto and going all in to win in Montreal. That's not likely.

GOALIE

Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA vs. CLM ($8,400): Bobrovsky has been spotty to start the season, but "spotty" is an upgrade over what he had provided in prior campaigns. His last start was a shutout of the Panthers, and his team held the high-flying Red Wings to a mere 22 shots on target. Columbus has not flown high, as it has averaged 2.55 goals per contest, fewer among the teams playing Monday.

Jeremy Swayman, BOS at DAL ($7,500): It's Swayman's turn to start for the Bruins. The only thing that is going to keep him, or Linus Ullmark, from winning the Vezina is the fact Boston keeps alternating them, meaning barring injury neither is going to top 41 starts. As to Swayman's numbers, he has an 1.38 GAA and .954 save percentage. The Stars may have Jake Oettinger in net, but offensively they've averaged 2.90 goals and 29.2 shots on net per game.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Calle Jarnkrok, TOR vs. TAM ($3,400): Jarnkrok seemed to have earned the spot next to Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, and then suddenly he was moved to the third line. At the moment, it feels like half the spots are far from locked in, but also Jarnkrok has an assist in each of his last two games. Plus, he has a 5.9 shooting percentage that should improve. Jonas Johansson has a .916 save percentage, but a 2.87 GAA. Plus, his numbers are bolstered by two shutouts. He's allowed three goals or more in his seven other outings.

Anton Lundell, FLA vs. CLM ($3,000): Lundell is currently getting the benefit of being Florida's second-line center, which means skating between Matthew Tkachuk and Carter Verhaeghe. Over his last five games he has three points, and over his last three games he has 13 shots on net. Elvis Merzlikins has a 2.86 GAA and .905 save percentage, and I think both numbers may flatter him. Even if the defense is a little tighter in front of him – and I see no reason to believe in that just yet – over the prior two seasons Merzlikins posted an .897 save percentage.

FORWARD LINE STACK TO CONSIDER

Canucks vs. Oilers

J.T. Miller (C - $6,600), Brock Boeser (W - $6,300), Phil Di Giuseppe (W - $3,000)

The Oilers will improve offensively. I am confident in that. Defensively, though? That may remain an issue, especially with Edmonton's goaltending. Sure, Jack Campbell being awful is no surprise. What's alarming in Alberta is Stuart Skinner has a 3.63 GAA and .861 save percentage, Elias Pettersson has been the star for the Canucks, but he's not the only one shining, and that includes a couple guys on the second line here.

To think, Miller is only second in scoring among centers on his own team, that's to the Swedish sensation he shares a locker room with. However, the former Ranger has 16 points in 11 games. Six of them have come on the power play, where he gets to share the ice with Pettersson (and Quinn Hughes). Boeser is also on the top power-play unit, and he's potted three of his eight goals there. The Oilers, unsurprisingly given their struggles, have a bottom-five penalty kill. Di Giuseppe is your classic "other guy" brought along for a stack. However, he does have four points, and he has notched three shots on net in two games. At his salary, even a point will pay off big time.

DEFENSEMEN

Zach Werenski, CLM at FLA ($5,700): Fortunately, Werenski only missed two games with his most-recent injury, but since he's returned he's been a force out on the ice. He's averaged 24:44 per game, 4:14 on the power play, and notched six points and 24 shots on net in eight games. Bobrovsky has had some good games. The Panthers have only allowed 28.4 shots on goal per contest. That being said, they've also killed only 72.2 percent of penalties they've accrued, which is bottom 10. That is where Werenski could excel. Clearly, the Jackets rely on him with the man advantage.

Filip Hronek, VAN vs. EDM ($4,100): I mentioned Hughes, and Hughes is great, but if you want to save a bit of salary, his defensive partner Hronek is no slouch. The Czech blue liner has 11 points in 11 games. Also, all of them are assists, even though he's put 21 shots on net. This is a player with a career 5.3 shooting percentage. Put pucks on an Oilers team with a 4.10 GAA? That could lead to a goal for Hronek.

