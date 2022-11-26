DraftKings NHL: Saturday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

As you tend to your wounds from fighting for Black Friday deals (is that still a thing?), you can enjoy some NHL action on Saturday night. There are five games on the docket starting at 7 p.m. ET or later. Here are some lineup recommendations to help out. No fighting required.

SLATE PREVIEW

Originally, there was only going to be one NHL team not on a back-to-back Saturday, the Canucks. Then, a water main broke in Nashville. The Predators and the Avalanche had their game postponed. Colorado will be hosting the Stars on Saturday, but Nashville's game against Columbus has been postponed as well. That's why we have only five games Saturday night.

GOALIES

Semyon Varlamov, NYI vs. PHI ($8,100): With a .914 save percentage this season, and a .916 save percentage in his career, Varlamov is one of the better backup goalies in the league. The Flyers, though, are not one of the better offenses. In fact, they are last in goals per game.

Vitek Vanecek, NJD vs. WAS ($8,100): Vanecek will get to face his former team Saturday. He has a .917 save percentage, which is good, but he has a 2.13 GAA. How is his GAA that good? Because the Devils rank first in shots on net allowed per game. The Capitals, meanwhile, are in the bottom 10 in goals per contest.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Jonathan Marchessault, VGK vs. VAN ($6,400): Marchessault has gotten into the swing of things recently, with eight points in his last 10 games. That includes four points with the extra man. This is why I'm recommending Marchessault even though the Canucks did not play Friday. Sure, Vancouver is rested, but it still has the league's worst penalty kill.

J.T. Compher, COL vs. DAL ($2,800): Compher has four points in his last five games. I can see the center improving his production as well, given that he has a 5.3 shooting percentage. Colorado got an unexpected day off, while Dallas is on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back. Scott Wedgewood will be in net for the Stars, and he has a 3.23 GAA and .904 save percentage.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Penguins vs. Maple Leafs

Evgeni Malkin (C - $5,900), Bryan Rust (W - $5,000), Jason Zucker (W - $4,300)

Recommending a line on the second night of a back-to-back was unlikely to be avoidable. I landed on Pittsburgh's second line at home here. Toronto will likely have Erik Kallgren in net. His career save percentage is .889. The Leafs are also dealing with defensive injuries. This trio from the Pens are primed to take advantage.

Malkin remains a point-per-game player. He had 42 points in 41 games last season, and has 20 in 21 games this year. Also, while he's on the second line, the Russian is on the top power-play unit. Rust has 10 points in 21 games, and while he's been struggling recently, his shooting percentage is low and this is a guy with a career 12.9 shooting percentage. I expect Rust to get into the swing of things, given that over the previous three seasons he had 73 goals in 171 games. Zucker was the guy with bad puck luck last season, but this year things have picks up. He has 15 points in 19 games.

DEFENSEMEN

Noah Dobson, NYI vs. PHI ($6,500): Dobson broke through last season with 51 points, including 22 on the power play. This year he has 15 points, with seven coming with the extra man. The Flyers have a bottom-10 penalty kill, and will also have Felix Sandstrom in net. Sandstrom has a career 3.31 GAA and .903 save percentage.

Devon Toews, COL vs. DAL ($5,700): Some defensemen don't need power-play time. Take Toews, for example. He doesn't see much time with the extra man due to Cale Makar being around, but Toews still has nine points in his last 10 outings. I mentioned Wedgewood being in net for the Stars earlier, and don't forget he has a 3.23 GAA and .904 save percentage.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.