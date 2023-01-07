DraftKings NHL: Saturday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

It's the first Saturday of 2023, and even though the NFL has decided to throw a couple games on, don't forget about the NHL. The puck will drop on seven games starting at 7 p.m. ET or later. It's time to divvy out the recommendations for your DFS contests.

SLATE PREVIEW

Two teams are on a back-to-back Saturday. The Sharks are at home, but they are facing the Bruins, which is a tough matchup. Meanwhile, the Red Wings are on the road in Toronto to take on the Leafs.

GOALIES

Linus Ullmark, BOS at SAN ($8,500): An obvious choice? Perhaps, in a vacuum, but salary must be considered as well. However, Ullmark is well worth his salary in this matchup. Not only does the Swede have an 1.86 GAA and .939 save percentage, but the Sharks are also hovering around the fringes of the bottom 10 in goals per game as well.

Matt Murray, TOR vs. DET ($8,400): Another matchup against a team on a back-to-back, this one for a goal that is at home. This is the first day of a back-to-back for the Leafs, so it's up in the air who is in net, but I'm in for Murray or Ilya Samsonov. Murray has had a couple rough starts, but he has a 2.61 GAA and .913 save percentage.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Michael Bunting, TOR vs. DET ($5,000): Bunting remains on Auston Matthews' wing on the first line, and one again it is paying off. He has 13 goals on 82 shots on net and has added 16 assists as well. Since the Wings are on a back-to-back, Magnus Hellberg will likely be in net. The 31-year-old has played in only 10 NHL games over five seasons, which probably tells you all you need to know.

Pavel Zacha, BOS at SAN ($3,000): With Jake DeBrusk out, Zacha is up on the second line for the Bruins now. He has four points in his last six games, and with an 8.2 shooting percentage, Zacha could be in for some more puck luck. The Sharks are in the bottom eight in GAA, even though they have the second-ranked penalty kill. Zacha has only averaged 1:37 per game on the power play, so he isn't reliant on power-play success.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Senators vs. Kraken

Shane Pinto (C - $4,200), Alex DeBrincat (W - $7,300), Drake Batherson (W - $6,300)

Two of these guys are on the Senators' top power-play unit, and that's what matters to me the most. The Kraken are middling in terms of GAA and don't allow a lot of shots on net, but have the 31st-ranked penalty kill. Thus, you want to attack the Kraken throw power-play performers.

Pinto is a rookie who at least has talented teammates by his side. He also has 10 goals and seven assists, so he's no slouch. DeBrincat has 19 power-play points this season. The former Blackhawk has put 136 shots on net with a 9.6 shooting percentage that could easily improve based on his track record. Batherson has been on fire, as he has 19 points and 55 shots on net through 15 games. He also has 19 points with the extra man this year.

Blues at Canadiens

Robert Thomas (C - $4,800), Jordan Kyrou (W - $7,500), Pavel Buchnevich (W - $5,400)

We already know Jake Allen is pegged to start this one for the Canadiens. He has a 3.50 GAA and .894 save percentage. In front of his is a defense that has allowed 33.6 shots on net per game. The Blues have dealt with some injuries, but the first line is still going strong for them.

Thomas is an elite playmaker, as he had 57 assists last season and has 27 this season. He doesn't shoot a ton, but he still has 10 goals, including two in his last outing. Kyrou has taken another leap this year. He's averaged 18:12 in ice time and 2:42 on the power play, which has helped him pick up 19 goals and 19 assists. That includes 16 points in his last nine games. Buchnevich has been on fire since returning from a four-game absence, tallying 12 points in 10 contests. That includes six points with the extra man.

DEFENSEMEN

Alex Pietrangelo, VGK vs. LOS ($7,400): Since returning to action, Pietrangelo has 7 points and 25 shots on net through nine games. The Kings don't allow a lot of shots, but Pietrangelo is prolific enough to probably still manage a couple. When shots do hit the net, though, Pheonix Copley has become the top goalie for the Kings even though he has a .901 save percentage. That speaks to how bleak the goaltending situation is in LA.

Thomas Chabot, OTT vs. SEA ($6,300): Chabot has averaged a whopping 4:03 per game on the power play. He also has 11 points with the extra man in 33 games. As I noted earlier, the Kraken have the 31st-ranked penalty kill.

Justin Faulk, STL at MON ($5,700): Faulk 22 points and 100 shots on net through 39 games. Also, with Torey Krug out, Faulk is now cleaning up in terms of power-play time. He's averaged 3:28 per contest with the extra man over his last five games. Allen has a 3.50 GAA and .894 save percentage, which pairs well with added opportunity for Faulk.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.