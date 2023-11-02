DraftKings NHL: Thursday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Thursday features 12 games, consisting of six contests in the 7:00-7:30 p.m. ET window, one starting at 8:00 p.m. ET, one at 9:00 p.m. ET and four in the 10:00-10:30 p.m. ET slot. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Tampa Bay (at Columbus), Vegas (vs. Winnipeg) and Vancouver (at San Jose) are the biggest favorites. The over/under for Carolina at NY Rangers and NY Islanders at Washington is set for just 5.5, while Los Angeles at Ottawa is set at 7.

GOALIES

Juuse Saros, NSH at SEA ($7,200): Saros finally got a breather in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to Vancouver after opening the season with eight straight starts. Kevin Lankinen was between the pipes versus the Canucks, so Saros is likely to return to the crease Thursday. The 28-year-old Saros has allowed two goals or fewer in three of his past four outings. He has a 3-1-0 record during that time and a .939 save percentage.

Logan Thompson, VGK vs. WPG ($8,200): Thompson has posted a mark of 4-0-0 this season, while sharing playing time with Adin Hill. The 26-year-old Thompson could start Thursday after Hill was busy, making 37 saves, in a 3-2 shootout win over Montreal on Monday. Thompson already has a win against the Jets this campaign, stopping 36 of 39 shots in a 5-3 triumph on Oct. 19.

Thatcher Demko, VAN at SJ ($8,500): Demko has won three straight contests, having stopped 65 of 69 shots for a .942 save percentage and one shutout. It's a very favorable matchup if he plays, but Vancouver could opt to go with Casey DeSmith ($8,300) instead. The Sharks have scored just nine times in nine games this season.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Kevin Fiala, LA at OTT ($6,200): Fiala has compiled one goal and 11 assists during his eight-game point streak. He has four power-play helpers and 17 shots on goal during that span. Additionally, Fiala has racked up two goals, eight assists and 27 shots on net over 10 career contests versus the Senators.

Mika Zibanejad, NYR vs. CAR ($6,400): Zibanejad has heated up with two goals and two assists in his past two outings. He has eight shots on target and three power-play points (one goal, two assists) during that stretch. Zibanejad has amassed 15 goals and 37 points in 33 career appearances against the Hurricanes, including two goals and three helpers over four meetings last season.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Canucks at Sharks

Elias Pettersson (C - $7,700), Andrei Kuzmenko (W - $4,700), Ilya Mikheyev (W - $4,000)

Pettersson has five goals, 16 points and 20 shots on net in nine games. He has three goals and three assists over a three-game point spree, which includes a hat trick against Nashville on Tuesday. Kuzmenko has been productive as well with one goal, four helpers and 11 shots in his past five outings. Meanwhile, Mikheyev has two goals, two assists and 15 shots on net through five appearances this season.

Vancouver players will likely be in high demand Thursday. San Jose has the third-worst goals against per game (3.78) and the most shots against per game (38.3) in the league this year.

Devils at Wild

Jack Hughes (C - $9,500), Tyler Toffoli (W - $7,800), Timo Meier (W - $6,100)

Hughes leads the league in scoring with 18 points (five goals, 13 assists) in eight games. He has three goals and 10 points on the power play. He was held off the scoresheet for the first time this season in Sunday's 4-3 win over Minnesota. Toffoli netted a power-play goal in that contest to give him seven goals and 10 points in eight outings. Meanwhile, Meier will go into Thursday night's action riding a five-game point streak. He has one goal, six helpers and 11 shots on net during that span.

The top line of the Devils will occupy plenty of salary space, but they could be well worth the price. The Wild have permitted the most goals against per game (4.11) and the fifth-most shots against per game (34.3) this campaign.

DEFENSEMEN

Quinn Hughes, VAN at SJ ($5,800): Hughes has accumulated three goals, 11 points, 31 shots on goal and seven blocked shots across nine contests. He has three goals and four helpers in his past five outings. Hughes also checks in at a very good salary for Thursday.

Noah Dobson, NYI at WAS (6,800): Dobson has compiled two goals, seven assists, 21 shots on target and 25 blocked shots in eight games this year. He has supplied a multi-point effort in three his past four appearances. Additionally, Dobson has 10 points (two goals, eight assists) and 26 shots on goal in 16 career contests versus Washington.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.