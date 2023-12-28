DraftKings NHL: Thursday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Thursday has four games on the schedule, consisting of one 7:00 p.m. ET start, two beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET and one getting underway at 10:30 p.m. ET.

SLATE PREVIEW

Edmonton (at San Jose) and Carolina (vs. Montreal) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline. The Oilers-Sharks also has the highest Over/Under at 7.0, while the Canucks-Flyers and Golden Knights-Kings matchups are tied for lowest at 6.0 goals.

GOALIES

Thatcher Demko, VAN vs. PHI ($8,100): Demko has gone 5-0-1 with a .916 save percentage and one shutout over his past six outings. He has been outstanding on home ice this season, posting a mark of 12-3-0 with a 2.16 GAA, a .929 save percentage and three shutouts.

Cam Talbot, LA at VGK ($7,500): Talbot has plenty of bang for the buck upside against Vegas on the second half of back-to-back situations for both teams. He has stopped 74 of 81 shots in his past three contests en route to a 2-1-0 record. Talbot has been superb on the road this campaign, earning a mark of 10-0-1 with a two shutouts, a 1.46 GAA and a .946 save percentage.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Elias Pettersson, VAN vs. PHI ($7,500): Pettersson has amassed four goals and 13 points over 11 games in December. He has four power-play points (one goal, three assists) and 40 shots on net during that span. Pettersson has notched three goals and nine points in nine career contests versus the Flyers.

Juraj Slafkovsky, MON at CAR ($3,600): Slafkovsky has contributed two goals, three assists and seven shots on net over his past four outings. He has provided a multi-point effort in each of his last two contests.

Owen Tippett, PHI at VAN ($5,400): Tippett has collected four goals, two helpers and 27 shots on net across his last seven appearances.

Mattias Ekholm, EDM at SJ ($4,300): Ekholm has four assists during a three-game point streak. He also has nine shots on goal and seven blocked shots in that stretch. If he can continue to chip in offensively, the 33-year-old defender could be a solid value play Thursday.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Oilers at Sharks

Connor McDavid (C - $9,500), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (W - $5,600), Zach Hyman (W - $7,700)

McDavid has been held off the scoresheet once over the past 15 games. He has compiled eight goals, 23 helpers, nine power-play points (one goal, eight assists) and 43 shots on target during that stretch. Nugent-Hopkins has picked up three goals and 13 points in his last nine appearances. He has four assists on the man advantage and 27 shots over that period. Hyman has lit the lamp seven times in nine games this month. He has 42 shots on goal, two power-play strikes and one even-strength helper during that time.

The top line of the Oilers should be able stay hot against a San Jose squad that ranks 32nd in the league in goals against per game (4.03) and shots against per game (35.9) this campaign. Edmonton will also be fresh from the Christmas break, while the Sharks will be playing for the second time in two nights.

Hurricanes vs. Canadiens

Sebastian Aho (C - $7,200), Andrei Svechnikov (W - $4,900), Teuvo Teravainen (W - $4,800)

Aho has accounted for six goals and 13 points in his past eight outings. Svechnikov has two goals and three helpers in four games going into Thursday night's action. Teravainen has two goals on eight shots in the last three contests. Aho (nine goals and 16 points in 17 games), Svechnikov (six goals and 10 points in 11 games) and Teravainen (seven goals and 18 points in 19 games) have had plenty of success against the Canadiens during their careers.

The first line of the Hurricanes checks in with strong salaries across the board. Carolina should get plenty of chances against a Montreal team that sits 29th in shots against per game (33.6 ) this season.

DEFENSEMEN

Mike Matheson, MON at CAR ($6,100): Matheson has six assists, including three on the power play, in his past seven outings. He has also been credited with 23 shots on goal and 11 blocked shots over that span.

Brent Burns, CAR vs. MON ($4,200): Burns is coming off a two-point performance with a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over Nashville. He earned both points on the man advantage and added five shots on net. He has plenty of bang for the buck upside if Carolina's power play remains hot against Montreal's 29th-ranked penalty kill.

