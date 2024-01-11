DraftKings NHL: Thursday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Thursday has 13 games on the schedule, consisting of nine starting at 7:00 p.m. ET, two getting underway at 8:00 p.m. ET, one beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET and one 10:00 p.m. ET puck drop. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Winnipeg (vs. Chicago), Carolina (vs. Anaheim), Edmonton (at Detroit), NY Rangers (at St. Louis) and Montreal (vs. San Jose) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline. The Oilers-Red Wings matchup has the highest Over/Under at 7.5 goals, while the Kraken-Capitals contest checks in with the lowest at 5.5 goals.

GOALIES

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG vs. CHI ($8,500): Hellebuyck has stopped 137 of 144 shots during a five-game winning streak. He has surrendered two goals or fewer in each of his past seven outings. Hellebuyck's lone defeat during that span came against Chicago in a 2-1 overtime loss, but Connor Bedard netted both goals for the Blackhawks in that contest and he's out with a fractured jaw. If Laurent Brossoit ($8,300) gets the nod instead of Hellebuyck, he is worth starting as well against an injury-riddled Chicago roster.

Pyotr Kochetkov, CAR vs. ANH ($8,400): Kochetkov has turned aside 103 of 110 shots during his four-game winning streak. He has permitted two goals or fewer in each appearance during that period. The Ducks have been held to two goals or fewer in five of their past six contests.

Joey Daccord, SEA at WAS (7,800): Daccord has made 204 saves on 211 shots over a six-game winning spree. He has held the opposition to two goals or fewer in each start during that time. The Capitals rank 30th in the league this campaign with a mere 2.39 goals per contest.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Elias Pettersson, VAN at PIT ($7,500): Pettersson has amassed seven goals, three assists and 17 shots on net over five games going into Thursday's slate. That includes five markers and three assists over a three-game point streak.

Tage Thompson, BUF vs. OTT ($7,000): Thompson has notched five goals, 10 points, 31 shots on net in his past eight games. He has three power-play points (one goal, two assists) during that stretch. Thompson also has three goals and one helper in two contests against the Senators this season.

Jordan Kyrou, STL vs NYR ($5,900): Kyrou has accounted for three goals and three helpers in his past eight outings. He also has five points, including four assists, and seven shots in four career contests against the Rangers.

Nico Hischier, NJ at TB (5,300): Hischier has compiled four goals, including two on the man advantage, and six points over his last five appearances. He also has 13 shots on net over that stretch. Hischier has eight helpers and 11 points in 14 career meetings versus the Lightning.

Brandon Hagel, TB vs. NJ ($4,600): Hagel has six points in his past seven contests, including two goals and two assists during a three-game point spree. He also has four goals and three helpers in five career outings against the Devils.

Sean Monahan, MON vs. SJ ($4,000): Monahan has generated five goals and 11 points over 16 games going into Thursday night's action. He also has five power-play points, including two tallies, during that stretch along with 31 shots on target.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Oilers at Red Wings

Connor McDavid (C - $9,600). Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (W - $6,000), Zach Hyman (W - $8,100)

McDavid has four goals and 10 assists over an eight-game point streak. Nugent-Hopkins has earned four goals, eight points, 21 shots on net and three power-play points (one goal, two assists) across his last eight outings. Hyman has racked up seven goals on 25 shots and added three helpers in his past seven appearances.

The top line of the Oilers has plenty of upside against a Detroit team that ranks 25th in the league in goals against per game (3.40) and 26th in shots against per contest (32.2) this campaign.

Jets vs. Blackhawks

Mark Scheifele (C -$6,900), Nikolaj Ehlers (W - $6 ,800), Gabriel Vilardi (W - $5,700)

Scheifele has two goals and three assists during a four-game point spree. Ehlers has three goals and three helpers over his five-game point streak. Vilardi has two goals and one assist across his past four appearances.

The top of the Jets should be able to stay hot against a Chicago squad that sits 31st in the league with 3.71 goals against per game and 27th in shots against per contest with 32.6.

DEFENSEMEN

Adam Fox, NYR at STL ($5,500): Fox has one goal on eight shots in his past four outings, which explains his discounted salary. However, he could worthy of a roster spot after piling up one goal, six assists and four shots in his past four appearances versus the Blues.

Vince Dunn, SEA at WAS ($5,100): Dunn is riding a six-game point spree heading into Thursday night's action. He has four goals, five assists and 11 shots on net during that stretch. Dunn also has three power-play points (two goals, one assist) and 10 blocked shots over that time.

Brent Burns, CAR vs. ANH ($4,900): Burns has supplied three goals and six assists over his past six contests. He has three multi-point efforts during that span and six points (two goals, four assists) on the man advantage. Burns has plenty of bang for the buck upside.

