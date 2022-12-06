DraftKings NHL: Tuesday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are nine games in the NHL on Tuesday. There are two tired teams, Montreal (who take on the Kraken in Seattle), and St. Louis, who will be on the road against the Islanders. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Ilya Sorokin, NYI vs. STL ($8,000): Sorokin has really turned it on of late, as he has not allowed more than two goals in any of his last five games. The problem is that the Islanders have not been scoring, so he has dropped his last two decisions. Sorokin comes into the game with a 10-7-0 record, with a 2.17 GAA and a .932 save percentage. He will take on the Blues, who dropped a 6-4 decision to the Rangers on Monday.

Vitek Vanecek, NJ vs. CHI ($8,500): Vanecek is having a tremendous season, as he is 11-2-1 with a 2.24 GAA and a .918 save percentage. The move out of Washington has done wonders, and his play has been instrumental in the Devils leading the Metropolitan Division. He faces the lowly Blackhawks, who were shut out Sunday and have scored a league-low 61 goals in 24 games.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Rickard Rakell, PIT vs. CLS ($5,200): Rakell has moved up to the top power play on the weekend, in addition to playing on the top line with Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel. Rakell has 10 goals and 15 points in 25 games and has 18 shots on goal in his last four contests. Rakell has five goals and eight points in his last 11 games.

Shane Wright, SEA vs. MON ($2,500): This is a hunch bet. Wright has been in the minors the last two weeks on a conditioning stint, where he had four goals in five games. He was recalled Sunday, and will likely play in this game before heading off to play with Team Canada at the World Juniors. What makes this game significant, is that he was slated to be selected first overall by Montreal in the 2022 Draft and the Canadiens passed on him. He was livid that he dropped to fourth overall when Seattle took him. He was angered with the Canadiens and Tuesday should be a revenge game for the 18-year-old. He has great value.

Nick Robertson, TOR at DAL ($2,800): Robertson will face his older brother Jason, and that should be a huge impetus for him. Robertson saw second-line action Saturday, as well second-line power play time and looked good, despite going pointless. He has two goals and five points in 13 games this season and is a value pick, if you are going expensive on the rest of your fantasy lineup.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Ducks vs. Hurricanes

Troy Terry (W - $7,100), Trevor Zegras (C -$5,700), Adam Henrique (W - $4,000)

Terry has been the Ducks' top player for two seasons as far as offensive production is concerned, with sophomore Zegras right behind him. Terry has 11 goals and 26 points in 26 games, while Zegras has nine goals and 22 points. Henrique has seven goals and 13 points, but has good since the beginning of November with all seven goals and 12 points in 16 games. The trio all see first power play time as well and are an inexpensive choice as a second line Tuesday.

Devils vs. Blackhawks

Jack Hughes (C-$7,600), Nico Hischier (C-$6,700), Jesper Bratt (W-$6,600)

All three are far and away the scoring leaders among Devil players as Hughes has 13 goals and 29 points in 25 games, while Bratt has nine goals and 27 points and Hischier has 10 goals and 26 points in one less game. All three are on the first power play and have been a major reason the Devils are off to such a great start. They have combined for eight power play goals while Hughes is averaging 4.12 shots on goal per game. They face the Blackhawks, who have allowed 88 goals this season, 10th worst in the NHL.

Stars vs. Maple Leafs

Jason Robertson (W-$8,800), Roope Hintz (C-$6,800), Joe Pavelski (W-$6,400)

Wow, has this line been hot. Robertson is the hottest player in the NHL, as he has an 18-game points streak which has vaulted him into third place in NHL scoring with 41 points, including a league-leading 23 goals. Hintz saw a 12-game points streak end with a three-game pointless streak, but he has three goals and six points in his last two games. Hintz has 11 goals and 19 assists in 24 games. The veteran of the line, Pavelski, has 28 points including 10 goals as the line is one of the best in the NHL. They all play on the first power play and have combined for 12 goals and 32 points with the man-advantage.

DEFENSEMEN

Jeff Petry, PIT vs. CLS ($5,100): Petry has taken over quarterbacking the Pittsburgh power play, after Kris Letang suffered a stroke last week. Petry has three goals and 11 points in 25 games this season, including two goals and three points on the power play. He had some big seasons in Montreal, hitting the 40-point mark in four straight seasons before last year's disaster in which he had only six goals and 27 points in 68 games. He is capable of more and his move to the top power play unit only helps his value.

Brady Skjei, CAR at ANA ($3,100): Skjei finally broke a 10-game pointless streak with a goal against the Kings on Saturday, and goes crosstown Tuesday to face the Ducks. Skjei has three goals and eight points in 25 games and is nicely priced as Anaheim has given up a league-worst 111 goals in 26 games this season.

Miro Heiskanen, DAL vs. TOR ($5,900): Heiskanen saw his four-game points streak come to an end Sunday, but he had a goal and seven points during his streak. Heiskanen runs the vaunted Dallas power play and has 10 points with the man-advantage this season. Overall, the 23-year-old defenseman has three goals and 19 points in 22 games as he is headed towards smashing his career-high of 36 points set last season.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Michael Finewax plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: finny_flyers, DraftKings: michaelfinewa-19CVH.