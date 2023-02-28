DraftKings NHL: Tuesday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Tuesday's NHL slate consists of 10 games after 7:00 p.m. EST. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective DraftKings DFS lineup. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Tuesday's slate projects to be pretty competitive, with the biggest favorites being the Sabres at home against the Blue Jackets. There should be no shortage of offense, as Buffalo's game and Panthers-Lightning both have over/unders of 7.0 goals, while Red Wings-Senators, Penguins-Predators and Canadiens-Sharks check in at 6.5.

GOALIES

Karel Vejmelka, ARI vs. CHI ($8,400): Vejmelka has been far better at home than on the road. He has a 9-5-2 record, 2.96 GAA and .917 save percentage at Mullett Arena compared to 6-13-2, 3.70 and .891 marks on the road. Vejmelka should deliver another strong outing on home ice against a league-worst Chicago offense (2.49 goals per game) that continues to operate without Patrick Kane, whose trade to the Rangers is imminent.

Filip Gustavsson, MIN vs. NYI ($7,900): Gustavsson has been superb lately, posting a 4-0-2 record over his last six starts while allowing just 10 goals in that stretch. He's set up for further success in what should be a defensive battle against an Islanders team that's averaging just 2.90 goals per game.

Linus Ullmark, BOS at CGY ($7,800): Calgary has been the league's most fantasy-friendly opponent for goalies this season, ranking in the middle of the pack with 3.15 goals per game despite averaging the second-most shots (35.4). Ullmark should capitalize on this favorable matchup and continue his stellar season, which has seen the Vezina Trophy frontrunner post a 30-4-1 record, 1.86 GAA and .938 save percentage.

Ville Husso, DET at OTT ($7,600): Husso's strong recent play has been key to the Red Wings getting back into the playoff hunt. He's 6-2-0 in his last eight decisions, and Husso has held the opposition to one goal on four occasions during this strong stretch. The Finnish netminder is a nice value play at $7,600 against Ottawa's middling offense.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Clayton Keller, ARI vs. CHI ($6,600): Keller continues to produce offensively, even if it's often for naught on a poor Coyotes team. He has a 3-3-6 line during his current four-game point streak, and Keller's at 6-8-14 over his last eight games. A Blackhawks team that's giving up 3.58 goals per game is unlikely to slow Keller down.

Evgeni Malkin, PIT at NSH ($6,100): Malkin has a 2-4-6 line during his three-game point streak and multiple points in four of his last five games. The veteran center's averaging more than a point per game with a 23-39-62 line in 59 games overall, and Malkin should keep rolling right along against a Predators team that has a negative goal differential despite its 29-22-6 record.

Adrian Kempe, LA at WPG ($5,700): Kempe's gone five games without a goal after lighting the lamp eight times in the preceding four games, but he showed signs of stirring in his last outing. His four shots against the Rangers on Sunday were Kempe's highest total during the goal drought, and that number doesn't include a puck that he rang off the pipe. Kempe and the Kings are catching the Jets at the right time, as Winnipeg has gone 1-5-0 in its last six games.

Nick Suzuki, MON at SJ ($5,100): Suzuki has a three-game goal streak going, and he leads the Canadiens with 46 points. His 20 goals are also the most among healthy Canadiens, though he's still six tallies short of the total Cole Caufield built up before his season-ending shoulder injury. Suzuki has a nice opportunity to extend his scoring streak against a Sharks team that's giving up 3.62 goals per game.

Matty Beniers, SEA at STL ($4,200): Beniers has produced three multi-point performances in his last five games, and he'll be going up against a Blues team that's lost its last five games. St. Louis has its eye on the future after a thorough sell-off prior to the trade deadline, and the Blues were struggling defensively even before depleting their roster, as they're allowing 3.63 goals per game this season.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Sabres vs. Blue Jackets

Tage Thompson (C - $8,300), Jeff Skinner (W - $7,300), Jack Quinn (W - $3,200)

Buffalo's top line should thrive against a Blue Jackets team that sits last in the league standings and is allowing the third-most goals per game (3.68). Thompson's one of four players around the league to have reached the 40-goal mark this season, and he ranks fifth in points with 79. Skinner has a 5-4-9 line during his current six-game point streak, bringing his season output to 25-34-59 through 55 games. The affordable Quinn's filling in for Alex Tuch (lower body), and Quinn made the most of his opportunity Sunday against the Panthers with two assists in the first game since Tuch got hurt.

Lightning vs. Panthers

Brayden Point (C - $7,100), Nikita Kucherov (W - $8,300), Brandon Hagel (W - $6,100)

Florida ranks among the 10 worst defensive teams with 3.48 goals allowed per game, and the Panthers have allowed 22 goals in their last five games. Tampa Bay's productive top line should pile onto the defensive struggles of the Lightning's rivals with great pleasure. Kucherov is the league's leading non-Oilers scorer with 85 points in 59 games, while Points has a 36-33-69 line through 59 games, including a 4-5-9 output during his current four-game goal streak. Hagel just had a three-game point streak snapped and has a respectable 3-5-8 line over his last nine games.

Predators vs. Penguins

Thomas Novak (C - $4,000), Matt Duchene (W - $5,500), Mikael Granlund (W - $3,800)

Even if Filip Forsberg ($6,400) remains out due to an upper-body injury, Nashville's top line should have some sneaky fantasy appeal against a Penguins team that's given up 26 goals en route to a 2-4-0 record over its last six games. Duchene's coming off consecutive three-point outings, which have raised his season line to 18-31-49. He leads Nashville's forwards in points and is just five back of Roman Josi's ($9,200) team-leading point total. Novak's currently riding a five-game point streak during which he has contributed a 5-6-11 line, while Granlund has added a 3-3-6 line in his last three games.

DEFENSEMEN

Mike Matheson, MON at SJ ($4,900): Matheson has quietly put together a four-game point streak, and he's generated an eye-popping 11 shots in the last two games. The veteran blueliner's making the most of a top-pairing role on a poor Montreal team, but the Canadiens are playing another team in their weight class here, as the Sharks are six points back of Montreal in the league standings.

Vince Dunn, SEA at STL ($4,400): Dunn's two-game goal streak has brought his season line up to 11-32-43 through 59 games. He has long since set a new career high in points, but he's still one goal short of matching his high of 12 from the 2018-19 season. It would feel extra sweet if he could hit that milestone against the team with which he reached it in the first place, and given the Blues' defensive struggles, it wouldn't be surprising if Dunn managed to accomplish that feat here.

Jake Walman, DET at OTT ($4,200): Walman's robust contributions in secondary stats make him an intriguing option. He has topped 13 fantasy points in three of his last four games, with eight shots followed by seven blocks in his last two outings.

Owen Power, BUF vs. CLS ($4,100): If Rasmus Dahlin ($7,100) sits out again with his undisclosed injury, Power would continue to shoulder increased offensive responsibilities from the blue line, including point duties on the top power-play unit. Power produced an assist and five shots in Dahlin's absence Sunday against the Panthers, and replicating that performance shouldn't be too difficult against Columbus' bottom-three defense.

