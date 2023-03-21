DraftKings NHL: Tuesday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Tuesday's NHL slate consists of 13 games after 7:00 p.m. EDT. Below, you'll find a breakdown of the action and suggested options for crafting an effective DraftKings DFS lineup. All game lines and odds used below are pulled from DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Five substantial favorites stand out as teams to build around Tuesday: the Bruins vs. Ottawa, Jets vs. Arizona, Lightning in Montreal, Capitals vs. Columbus and Flames in Anaheim. Almost all of Tuesday's games have over/unders of 6.5 goals, with the exception of Hurricanes-Rangers, Wild-Devils and Maple Leafs-Islanders at 6.0.

GOALIES

Linus Ullmark, BOS vs. OTT ($8,500): Ullmark has gone 9-1-0 in his last 10 decisions, improving to 34-5-1 with a 1.97 GAA and .935 save percentage overall. A tired Ottawa team that's finishing up a back-to-back set is unlikely to slow down the Vezina Trophy favorite.

Jacob Markstrom, CGY at ANH ($8,100): Markstrom was enjoying arguably his strongest stretch of the season before consecutive six-goal duds, as the pair of clunkers was preceded by a 4-1-1 stretch in which Markstrom allowed two or fewer goals four times. Despite the goalie's regression after a stellar 2021-22, the Flames remain in the playoff hunt, so Calgary can't afford to take its foot off the gas against a lowly Ducks team that's averaging 2.57 goals per game — second-fewest in the league.

Alex Lyon, FLA at PHI ($7,700): It's possible that the Panthers will opt to start Sergei Bobrovsky ($7,900) for the second time in as many nights since every point counts in the tight Eastern Conference playoff race, but Florida has enough of an edge in talent over the Flyers to get by with Lyon in net. The surging Panthers are 6-0-1 in their last seven, while the Flyers have won only twice in their last 11 games and are running out the clock on a lost season in which Philadelphia's averaging just 2.61 goals per game.

Igor Shesterkin, NYR vs. CAR ($7,300): The Rangers' new acquisitions seem to be gelling with the team, which just resulted in 6-0 and 7-0 wins over the Penguins and Predators on back-to-back nights. Shesterkin had one of those shutouts, giving him five consecutive wins. Even in what has been described as a down year, Shesterkin ranks second with 32 wins, trailing only Ullmark's 34. He'll face a Hurricanes team that averaged fewer than two goals per game in last year's seven-game playoff loss to Shesterkin's Rangers.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Alex Ovechkin, WAS vs. CLS ($8,400): Ovechkin's doing all he can to will Washington into a playoff spot, even if his efforts appear destined to come up short. After piling up two goals, an assist and eight shots against a tough Wild defense in his last game, Ovechkin has a 6-5-11 line in his last seven appearances. He should continue to produce against a Columbus team that's allowing 3.86 goals per game.

Carter Verhaeghe, FLA at PHI ($6,800): Verhaeghe has a five-game point streak and three-game multi-point streak going for the surging Panthers. After notching a pair of two-goal games in his last three, Verhaeghe has pushed his team-best goal total up to 36. A Flyers team that's surrendering 3.30 goals per game is unlikely to cool off the red-hot winger.

Jeff Skinner, BUF vs. NSH ($6,700): If the Predators remain without veteran defensemen Roman Josi (undisclosed) and Ryan McDonagh (upper body), they will have a tough time slowing down Buffalo's top line. At $6,700, Skinner's the most affordable member of that line, even as he marches toward a sixth 30-goal campaign with a 29-38-67 line through 66 games. Nashville played without Josi and McDonagh on Sunday at Madison Square Garden and trailed 6-0 after one period before the Rangers took mercy in a 7-0 rout.

Andrew Mangiapane, CGY at ANH ($3,800): Mangiapane was recently bumped up to the top line, putting him in position to outplay his sub-$4,000 valuation against the league-worst Ducks defense (4.00 goals allowed per game). An 8.3 shooting percentage has held Mangiapane back this season after the career 14.8 percent shooter potted 35 goals last year.

Andrew Copp, DET at STL ($3,700): Copp's recent production is what Detroit had hoped to see from the get-go after inking him to a five-year, $5.625 million AAV contract in free agency. The second-line center has been held without a point only once in his last seven games, and Copp should keep rolling against a Blues team that's allowing 3.64 goals per game.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Bruins vs. Senators

Patrice Bergeron (C - $6,400), Brad Marchand (W - $6,600), Jake DeBrusk (W - $5,900)

The Senators got a 48-save effort out of AHL call-up Dylan Ferguson on Monday, but they will likely be reduced to their fourth choice at best in net for this one, as Cam Talbot (lower body) and Anton Forsberg (knee) remain sidelined. Boston's top line figures to capitalize on Ottawa's deficiency in net. After notching five points in his last two games, Marchand is averaging a point per game overall with a 21-40-61 line in 61 appearances. Bergeron has a 2-3-5 line in his last two games and needs just four goals to reach 30 for the sixth time. DeBrusk also has five points in his last two games, bumping his line up to 22-22-44 in just 51 appearances.

Lightning at Canadiens

Brayden Point (C - $7,300), Nikita Kucherov (W - $8,000), Brandon Hagel (W - $5,200)

One of the league's most productive lines should be worth paying up for against an opponent that's allowing 3.71 goals per game. Kucherov is one of only three players to reach the 100-point threshold this season, and Point ranks fifth with 43 goals. Hagel's more than just a passenger on this line, as evidenced by his 5-4-9 line over the past six games.

Jets vs. Coyotes

Mark Scheifele (C - $6,200), Nikolaj Ehlers (W - $6,000), Nino Niederreiter (W - $4,500)

Winnipeg's once-substantial lead over the non-playoff teams out west has narrowed, but the Jets have a golden opportunity to create a bit more separation with a home game against a Coyotes team that's just 7-21-8 on the road. Scheifele ranks in the top 10 with 38 goals, Ehlers has been productive when healthy with an 8-22-30 line in 35 games, and Niederreiter has eight goals in his last 14 games.

DEFENSEMEN

Brandon Montour, FLA at PHI ($6,400): Montour's well-rounded skill set gives him a high floor for favored Florida. He has scored at least 11 fantasy points in each of his last five games, stuffing the stat sheet with a 1-6-7 line, 17 shots and six blocks over that span.

Miro Heiskanen, DAL vs. SEA ($5,900): Heiskanen has a 10-game point streak rolling, with a 3-14-17 line over that span. Of his career-high 59 points in 2022-23, 25 have come on the power play, and he'll have a nice opportunity to add to that total against Seattle's 74.4 percent penalty kill.

Rasmus Andersson, CGY at ANH ($5,500): Andersson had a four-game point streak snapped last game, but he still has a 2-6-8 line over the past five. Calgary's top defenseman will look to start a new streak against the league-worst Ducks defense.

Rasmus Sandin, WAS vs. CLS ($4,500): Sandin has been spectacular since coming over from Toronto via trade, with 11 points through eight games with Washington. He's skating on the top pairing and quarterbacks the No. 1 power-play unit, so Sandin's poised to build on his hot start with Washington against the last-place Blue Jackets.

