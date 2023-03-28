DraftKings NHL: Tuesday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Tuesday's NHL slate features 10 games after 7:00 p.m. EST. Below, you'll find a breakdown of the action and suggested options for crafting an effective DraftKings DFS lineup. All game lines and odds used below are pulled from DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

The three biggest favorites Tuesday are the Rangers and Bruins at home against the Blue Jackets and Predators, respectively, as well as the Stars in Chicago. New York's game is one of five with an over/under of 6.5 goals, but Oilers-Golden Knights leads the way Tuesday with an over/under of 7.0 goals.

GOALIES

Igor Shesterkin, NYR vs. CLS ($8,500): It's safe to say Shesterkin has found his game, as he's 6-1-0 in his last seven starts with only 13 goals allowed over that span. He should keep rolling against the Blue Jackets, who are tied with the Sharks for last place in the league standings at 53 points.

Linus Ullmark, BOS vs. NSH ($8,400): Ullmark's putting the finishing touches on a season for the ages, and a 50/50 split with Jeremy Swayman over the second half of the season has kept both Boston netminders fresh. It will be Ullmark's turn against the bottom-five Predators offense (2.76 goals per game) as he looks to build on his 36-5-1 record, 1.92 GAA and .937 save percentage.

Jake Oettinger, DAL at CHI ($8,300): All three of Tuesday's biggest favorites are led by elite goalies. Oettinger's 31-10-11 with a 2.50 GAA and .917 save percentage, while the Blackhawks average a league-low 2.42 goals per game.

Joonas Korpisalo, LA at CGY ($7,500): If you prefer not to pay up for one of the priciest netminders, Korpisalo's a nice value play at $7,500. He's 4-0-1 since being traded to the Kings and will face a Flames team that ranks second in shots (35.5) but 20th in goals (3.15) per game.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Connor McDavid, EDM at VGK ($10,000): The Golden Knights are one of two teams to hold McDavid to a single point over the last eight games, but the ceiling for the league's best player remains astronomical heading into this rematch. McDavid has shaken off plenty of tough matchups en route to his league-leading totals in goals (60), assists (80) and points (140).

David Pastrnak, BOS vs. NSH ($9,600): If you plan to build around a star Tuesday, you're likely going with either McDavid or Pastrnak. The latter ranks second with 51 goals and leads the league with 350 shots. Pastrnak has five goals in his last six games and will look to keep rolling for the heavily favored Bruins.

Jack Eichel, VGK vs. EDM ($7,400): Eichel seemed to take it personally when he faced McDavid's Oilers on Saturday, as the man drafted second behind McDavid in 2015 posted his second three-point effort in the last four games. They will go head to head again here in what's expected to be the highest-scoring game of the evening, and Eichel will undoubtedly be motivated to upstage McDavid again and add to his 27-31-58 line in 60 appearances.

Scott Laughton, PHI vs. MON ($5,200): Laughton has a three-game goal streak going and has thrown in an assist to boot over that span. The all-situations center will look to extend that streak against a visiting Canadiens team that's giving up 3.66 goals per game.

Sammy Blais, STL vs. VAN ($2,800): Blais has been productive ever since being traded back to St. Louis, and he's really picked up the pace over the past 10 games. The physical winger has a 6-6-12 line over that span, and a Canucks team that's allowing 3.63 goals per game will have a tough time cooling him off.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Rangers vs. Blue Jackets

Mika Zibanejad (C - $7,800), Artemi Panarin (W - $6,200), Vladimir Tarasenko (W - $5,000)

The Rangers are still searching for their optimal combinations up front, but Zibanejad and Panarin on the same line simplifies things for DFS purposes. Zibanejad leads the team in goals (37) and shots (233), while Panarin's three points ahead with 82, and the Russian winger's 331 points since he joined the Rangers in 2019-20 are fourth-most in the NHL over that span. The Rangers would like to see more consistency out of Tarasenko, but the six-time 30-goal scorer is certainly a threat to light the lamp against a Columbus team that's allowing 3.94 goals per game.

Stars at Blackhawks

Roope Hintz (C - $6,900), Jason Robertson (W - $8,100), Joe Pavelski (W - $6,300)

Dallas' top line should add to its robust production against a Blackhawks team that's surrendering 3.56 goals per game. Robertson (41-50-91 in 73 games) and Hintz (33-34-67 in 65 games) are both above a point per game, while Pavelski's within striking distance given his 21-46-67 output in 73 appearances.

Jets at Sharks

Mark Scheifele (C - $6,000), Blake Wheeler (W - $4,700), Vladislav Namestnikov (W - $2,600)

The Jets have been slumping, but their recent woes haven't been nearly as bad as San Jose's — the Sharks are 0-6-3 in their last nine games, with 44 goals allowed during the losing streak. Winnipeg has been shuffling its lines in search of answers on offense, and this new-look top line showed some promise in the team's last game, with Wheeler posting five shots and Namestnikov adding four. Scheifele continues to lead the team in goals with 38, putting him 10 ahead of second-place Kyle Connor ($7,300). Wheeler has chipped in 50 points, and the affordable Namestnikov is a low-risk, high-reward option given his deployment and the opponent.

DEFENSEMEN

Miro Heiskanen, DAL at CHI ($6,500): Heiskanen had a 12-game point streak snapped last game, but he's likely to start up a new streak against the lowly Blackhawks. His recent scoring success has bumped Heiskanen's season line up to 11-51-62, putting him eighth among defensemen in points.

Quinn Hughes, VAN at STL ($5,300): Hughes is back up to a point per game overall thanks to eight in his last six appearances. His slick passing skills should be on full display against a Blues team that has long since stopped caring about defense after waving the white flag on the season with a trade deadline sell-off. St. Louis is allowing 3.64 goals per game overall, and that number's likely to climb down the stretch.

K'Andre Miller, NYR vs. CLS ($4,000): Miller has six points in his last five games, though four of them came in one period. Still, that outburst showcases Miller's underrated offensive ceiling, and he's 16th among NHL defensemen with 33 even-strength points. The Blue Jackets have been especially bad at even strength defensively, as they give up the second-most goals per game overall but have the 12th-worst penalty kill.

Evan Bouchard, EDM at VGK ($3,600): Bouchard has stepped up offensively since the Oilers traded Tyson Barrie, embracing his role on the top power-play unit and as a puck mover at even strength. He boasts a 2-10-12 line in his last 11 games and has plenty of upside at his modest $3,600 valuation, even against the stout Vegas defense.

