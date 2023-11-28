DraftKings NHL: Tuesday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

There are 10 games scheduled tonight. Of the teams set to play, Florida, Tampa Bay and Vegas are all entering the second half of a back-to-back.

SLATE PREVIEW

Vegas versus Edmonton will be a particularly interesting contest. The Oilers have had a rough season, but they've outscored their opponents 13-2 over their last two games and are averaging 4.43 goals per game since coach Kris Knoblauch took over, so the offense seems to be back in full swing. Vegas is still a tough adversary, but as noted above, the Golden Knights will be tired, so perhaps Edmonton will be able to extend its run.

GOALIES

Thatcher Demko, VAN vs. ANA ($8,500): Demko has been one of the league's top netminders this campaign with a 10-5-0 record, 2.18 GAA and .925 save percentage in 15 outings. He has been a little more hit-and-miss recently, but he's still stopped 70 of 76 shots (.921 save percentage) over his last three starts. Anaheim ranks 27th offensively with 2.76 goals per game, so Demko should do well tonight.

Vitek Vanecek, NJD vs. NYI ($8,000): It isn't often I'll recommend Vanecek, who has underwhelmed this season with an 8-5-0 record, 3.32 GAA and .884 save percentage, but if he's going to do well against any team, it should be the Islanders. New York ranks 30th offensively with just 2.55 goals per game this year. New Jersey also got Nico Hischier back from an upper-body injury Saturday and is coming off a commanding 7-2 victory over Buffalo, so Vanecek should get solid support.

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG vs. DAL ($7,600): The Stars are in a three-way tie for ninth offensively with 3.42 goals per game, so it's not an ideal matchup for Hellebuyck. Still, the goaltender is hot right now, winning his last four starts and posting a 1.74 GAA and a .945 save percentage over that span. Hellebuyck did have a rough start to the campaign, but he's an elite goaltender who seems to have turned things around.

Jordan Binnington, STL at MIN ($7,300): Binnington did have a cold spell from Nov. 18-24 in which he allowed 14 goals on 64 shots (.781 save percentage) over three contests but he rebounded Sunday by saving 32 of 34 shots in a 4-2 victory over Chicago. Against Minnesota, which is tied for 21st offensively with 2.95 goals per game, Binnington has a good opportunity to build off that strong game. His low price point is also a big part of what makes him enticing tonight.

VALUE PLAYS

Jared McCann, SEA at CHI ($4,800): McCann seems to have taken a significant step down after scoring 40 goals and 70 points in 79 contests this season, but DraftKings isn't pricing him as that kind of forward anyway. He's still doing alright this year, providing nine goals and 13 points through 22 outings. McCann is also on a bit of a roll with two goals and three points over his last three outings.

Lawson Crouse, ARI vs. TBL ($4,300): Probably the hottest player in this price range, Crouse has contributed 10 goals and 11 points over his last 12 outings. Rather than those goals coming in bursts, it's been a sustained effort -- he's found the back of the net at least once in nine of those 12 games. With the Lightning having also played Monday, Cooley is set to face the Lightning's backup goaltender, Jonas Johansson, who has a 3.41 GAA and an .894 save percentage this campaign.

Tyler Bertuzzi, TOR vs. FLA ($4,100): Bertuzzi got off to a slow start with the Maple Leafs, but he's turned a corner, collecting three goals and six points over his last seven outings. Toronto has experimented with him as part of different lines, but the trio of him, John Tavares and William Nylander seems to be the best fit and we're likely to see those three together again tonight. The Panthers are typically a strong opponent, but they'll be playing in the second half of a back-to-back, so fatigue might work against them.

Logan Cooley, ARI vs. TBL ($3,600): The 19-year-old has cooled from his hot start, going from a goal and eight points over his first 10 games this season to a goal and five points over his last 10 contests. However, Cooley still has a top-six role and a spot on the first power-play unit, which is rare for someone at his price. As noted above, Johansson is expected to be in net for Tampa Bay, which should be good news for the Coyotes' forwards.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Canucks vs. Ducks

J.T. Miller (C - $7,400), Brock Boeser (W - $7,000), Anthony Beauvillier (W - $3,200)

Miller is easily the highlight of the Canucks' second line. Not only does he have an incredible 13 goals and 33 points through 22 contests, but Miller has also been held off the scoresheet just once over his last 11 outings.

Boeser's been great too, supplying 15 goals and 24 points this season. He's also coming off a two-goal game against the Sharks on Saturday.

Beauvillier has just two goals and eight points in 2023-24, so you could skip him if you want, but he's cheap enough to make him an interesting choice if you want to feature the full line, especially tonight against Anaheim, which is tied for 25th defensively with 3.48 goals allowed per game this year.

Oilers vs. Golden Knights

Connor McDavid (C - $9,400), Zach Hyman (W - $6,800), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (W - $5,400)

McDavid is back. He might have returned from his upper-body injury too quickly, as evidenced by him registering just two assists in his six games following the injury from Oct. 29-Nov. 11, but he's back to playing like the world's best player. He registered four assists Friday, and supplied another four helpers, along with one goal, during Sunday's 8-2 win over Anaheim.

Hyman is on a three-game multi-point streak, contributing four tallies and seven points over that span. He's up to 12 goals and 22 points in 20 outings this year, which is fantastic for his current price.

Nugent-Hopkins is solid too with five goals and 18 points this campaign. He's also been particularly strong recently, collecting three goals and 10 points over his last nine appearances.

Blackhawks vs. Kraken

Connor Bedard (C - $7,100), Philipp Kurashev (W - $4,900), Lukas Reichel (W - $3,700)

Bedard has been every bit the player Chicago was hoping for when he was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Through 19 contests this season, the 18-year-old rookie has 10 goals and 17 points.

By contrast, Reichel has struggled this year with a goal and four points, though as long as the 21-year-old remains on the top line and first power-play unit, he's an interesting buy-low pick at that price. While he hasn't been particularly productive this campaign, the offensive upside is there.

Kurashev has benefited the most from playing alongside Bedard. He has four goals and 12 points over 13 contests, and Bedard factored on eight of those points.

Chicago's adversary tonight, Seattle, ranks 23rd defensively with 3.45 goals allowed per game.

DEFENSEMEN

Quinn Hughes, VAN vs. ANA ($7,700): Hughes is not just one of the best offensive defensemen in the league, he's one of the best offensive forces when measured against forwards too. He's tied for second in the league's scoring race with eight goals and 33 points in 22 contests. Hughes will look to extend his incredible 11-game scoring streak -- he has four goals and 17 points in that span -- tonight.

Evan Bouchard, EDM vs. VGK ($6,600): Bouchard will go into this contest riding a six-game scoring streak in which he's contributed two goals and eight points. With five goals and 20 points through 20 outings this year, the 24-year-old's well on his way to surpassing his career high of 43 points, which he set in 2021-22.

Josh Morrissey, WPG vs. DAL ($5,700): Morrissey has been fantastic with three goals and nine points over his last six outings. He set a career high of 76 points last campaign and is well on his way to repeating that success with four goals and 19 points through 20 appearances this year.

Morgan Rielly, TOR vs. FLA ($5,100): Rielly, who has three goals and 16 points in 19 contests this year, is a pretty strong option for his price point. It certainly doesn't hurt that Toronto is playing against the Panthers, which as mentioned above, also played Monday.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Ryan Dadoun plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Terakai, DraftKings: BTerran, Yahoo: Ryan-SPJ9H.