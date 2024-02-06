DraftKings NHL: Tuesday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

There are eight games scheduled for tonight and most of them will begin in the early evening if you live on the east coast. The lone exception in Edmonton-Vegas, which has a 10:00 p.m. ET start time.

SLATE PREVIEW

We have some players making their debuts with new teams thanks to trades. Sean Monahan will be playing for Winnipeg, Elias Lindholm is with the Canucks and Andrei Kuzmenko is now a member of the Flames. Though I hesitate to recommend Kuzmenko ($3,400) tonight, I am interested to see what he does with a fresh start after falling out of favor with Vancouver, so keep an eye on him.

GOALIES

Linus Ullmark, BOS vs. CAL ($8,500): Ullmark isn't going to win the Vezina Trophy again this year, but he's done fine with a 15-6-2 record, 2.78 GAA and .913 save percentage through 24 appearances. He's in a good position to win again tonight. The Flames are a mild 22-22-5 and will have to move on without Elias Lindholm after trading the great two-way forward to Vancouver on Wednesday.

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG at PIT ($8,200): In contrast to Ullmark, Hellebuyck is in a prime position to win the Vezina Trophy thanks to his 23-9-3 record, 2.20 GAA and .924 save percentage in 35 contests. The Penguins are a middling opponent with a 22-17-7 record while being tied for 20th offensively with 2.96 goals per game.

Stuart Skinner, EDM at VGK ($7,500): This one is a risk considering the Golden Knights are a strong team and are doing fine offensively, ranking 14th with 3.18 goals per game. However, Skinner has been unreal, winning his last 12 contests while posting a 1.41 GAA and a .950 save percentage. Given how successful he's been, the 25-year-old is worthy of consideration at that price point, even after his competition is factored in.

VALUE PLAYS

Trent Frederic, BOS vs. CAL ($3,600): Frederic will enter Tuesday's action looking to extend a five-game scoring streak in which he recorded a goal and six points. He's up to 14 goals and 29 points through 49 appearances, putting the 25-year-old in striking distance of his career highs of 17 markers and 31 points.

Anthony Mantha, WAS vs. MON ($3,200): Mantha is a secondary scorer playing in a middle-six role, so he's not worth picking up on most nights. However, he's done well recently, providing three goals and four points over his last three appearances, bringing him up to 15 goals and 23 points through 43 games overall. The Canadiens are 27th defensively with 3.49 goals allowed per game, so they're a great adversary for Mantha to extend his hot streak against.

Miles Wood, COL at NJD ($3,100): Wood has exceeded expectations recently, supplying two goals and six points over his last six contests. It helps that he's averaged 15:53 of ice time over that stretch, up from his 13:25 per game this season. The Devils have struggled defensively, allowing 3.55 goals per game.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Avalanche at Devils

Nathan MacKinnon (C - $10,200), Mikko Rantanen (W - $8,600), Jonathan Drouin (W - $3,900)

MacKinnon is having a fantastic campaign with 32 goals and 85 points through 50 appearances, but even by the high bar he's set for himself, he's been on another level recently. The center has an unreal 29 points (13 goals) over his last 14 contests.

Rantanen is a great compliment to MacKinnon with 27 goals and 66 points across 50 outings. Drouin is a cheap option to round out the line and has been solid lately with seven goals and 20 points over his past 22 appearances.

Jets at Penguins

Mark Scheifele (C - $6,200), Kyle Connor (W - $7,700), Gabriel Vilardi (W - $5,400)

Scheifele is set to return from a lower-body injury, so the Jets will be getting a huge boost. He's having a great campaign with 14 goals and 41 points through 41 appearances. His linemates have dealt with injury troubles too this year but have been strong when healthy. Connor has 18 goals and 29 points in 31 outings while Vilardi has 11 goals and 20 points across 27 contests.

DEFENSEMEN

Cale Makar, COL at NJD ($8,300): It's very easy to recommend Makar, even at his current price. Not only is the 25-year-old in the running for the defenseman scoring title with 12 goals and 59 points through 45 games (Quinn Hughes is the only blueliner ahead of him with 62 points in 49 outings), but Makar is also on a seven-game scoring streak, providing three goals and 11 points in that span.

Thomas Harley, DAL at BUF ($5,000): Harley has played well above his price point recently, scoring three goals and eight points over his last five contests. Although he's been especially effective recently, Harley's been productive for a while, providing nine goals and 24 points in his past 29 outings.

Hampus Lindholm, BOS vs. CAL ($3,300): If you need a really cheap option, Lindholm works. You're not going to get a high-end defenseman at this price, but Lindholm has at least been chipping in recently with 12 assists over his last 15 contests, including five assists across his past six appearances.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Ryan Dadoun plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Terakai, DraftKings: BTerran, Yahoo: Ryan-SPJ9H.