DraftKings NHL: Wednesday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

After a return to action Tuesday, the NHL hits us with five games Wednesday. Looking to bring the year to a close with a nice bit of DFS success? Here are some recommendations to try and help you maximize your lineups.

SLATE PREVIEW

The NHL got back in the swing of things with 11 games Tuesday, leaving us with a handful of teams on a back-to-back Wednesday. Boston and Vegas are both on the road for the second time in as many days, though Vegas is simply making the trip from Los Angeles to Anaheim. Pittsburgh has gone from being on the road to being at home, while Calgary has flipped from being at home to being on the road.

GOALIES

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TAM vs. MON ($8,500): You come into a season expecting Vasilevskiy to be one of the top goalies, and while it took a little time, he's gotten there. In fact, over his last 12 games he has a 2.01 GAA and .934 save percentage. The Canadiens, meanwhile, have averaged 2.68 goals and 28.3 shots on net per contest.

Adin Hill, VGK at ANA ($7,900): The Golden Knights may be on the second leg of a back-to-back, and Hill may be a backup goalie, but this matchup is too good to pass up. The Ducks are last in the NHL at 2.31 goals per contest. Plus, they are also last in GAA, meaning Hill should get plenty of goal support.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Reilly Smith, VGK at ANA ($5,600): Smith has already picked up 17 goals, doing so in only 37 games. That includes six goals with the extra man. As I noted, the Ducks are last in GAA, and they are also last in shots on net per contest and 30th in penalty-kill percentage as well.

Brandon Hagel, TAM vs. MON ($5,400): Hagel has spent the bulk of this season skating on Tampa's top line with Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov. That's helped him tally 26 points, including nine in his last seven games. Now he will likely face Jake Allen, who has a 3.26 GAA and .900 percentage.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Kraken vs. Flames

Alexander Wennberg (C - $4,000), Oliver Bjorkstrand (W - $3,900) Jaden Schwartz (W - $3,500)

The Flames, as I noted, are on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back. Dan Vladar will presumably be in net. He had a nice little run earlier, but now he has a 2.90 GAA and .903 save percentage. That's not surprising, given that his career save percentage is .902. The Kraken have moved pieces around a bit, but this is the current makeup of the second line.

This line features three players who have two points in their last two games, which speaks to the value of a line stack. Wennberg has also averaged 19:19 in ice time, and 2:23 on the power play.

DEFENSEMEN

Filip Hronek, DET at PIT ($4,700): Hronek has been the top defenseman for the Wings this season, at least offensively. He's tallied 25 points in 32 games, plus 69 shots on net. The shots are what entice me the most here, as the Penguins are in the bottom eight in shots on goal allowed per game, and they are on a back-to-back.

Cam Fowler, ANA vs. VGK ($3,900): Fowler has been carrying a hefty load for the Ducks. He's averaged 24:20 in ice time, including 2:23 on the power play. After a slow start, he has 10 points over his last 17 games. The Golden Knights are on the second leg of a back-to-back, and while I may not trust the Anaheim offense, or defense, as a whole, I think Fowler can manage quite well against Hill.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.