DraftKings NHL: Wednesday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Wednesday's NHL slate consists of three games after 7:00 p.m. EST. Below, you'll find a breakdown of the action and suggested options for crafting an effective DraftKings DFS lineup. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Each of Wednesday's three games has an over/under of 6.5 goals and a clearly favored team. The Avalanche are favored on home ice against the Red Wings, while the Maple Leafs are home favorites versus the Sabres, and the Senators are expected to win on the road in Anaheim.

GOALIES

Ilya Samsonov, TOR vs. BUF ($8,200): Samsonov is 10-2-0 in his last 12 decisions and gets a juicy home matchup against a low-octane Sabres offense that ranks in the bottom 10 with 2.94 goals per game. His .883 save percentage leaves much to be desired, but Samsonov should continue to get plenty of support from Toronto's second-ranked offense (3.61 goals per game).

Anton Forsberg, OTT at ANH ($8,000): It's unclear which goalie will get the nod here, but both Forsberg (lower body) and Joonas Korpisalo (illness) are traveling with the team after missing the previous game, which was started by Mads Sogaard. Whomever starts in net for the Senators will be an appealing option against a Ducks team that's averaging 2.64 goals per game -- fourth-fewest in the NHL.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, BUF at TOR ($7,200): Luukkonen's strong recent form gives him some against-the-grain appeal here, though his floor is low given Toronto's scoring ability. He's 7-3-0 in his last 10 decisions while allowing two goals or fewer in each of the seven victories, and locking in the affordable Luukkonen gives you more cap space to play with on a night that features plenty of appealing skater options.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Shane Pinto, OTT at ANH ($6,200): Pinto has been tremendous since returning from a lengthy suspension, with a 6-10-16 line in 18 games. The top-line center's showing no signs of slowing down, with a 2-4-6 line over his last four games, and he should keep rolling against the lowly Ducks, who rank among the five most generous teams in both shots (33.2) and goals (3.52) allowed per game.

Jeff Skinner, BUF at TOR ($5,400): Skinner has regressed with a 20-20-40 line in 54 games after producing a 35-47-82 output last season, but the veteran sniper is heating up with a goal and three assists over his last two outings. The 10-time 20-goal scorer has a long track record of success, so riding the hot hand here could be a good idea in a game that's likely to feature plenty of chances.

Adam Henrique, ANH vs. OTT ($5,000): With Mason McTavish ($5,700) battling a lower-body injury, Henrique is currently being deployed as the Ducks' first-line center. The versatile veteran is expected to be moved as a rental prior to Friday's trade deadline, so Anaheim has put Henrique in position to buff his stats and raise his value as much as possible prior to the move. A motivated Henrique has produced a 2-4-6 line in his last five games and is unlikely to slow down against a Senators team that's allowing 3.59 goals per game.

J.T. Compher, DET at COL ($3,700): With Dylan Larkin (lower body) expected to miss the next couple weeks, Compher is likely to see a bump in offensive responsibilities. He's a candidate to center the top line and could move up to the top power-play unit for this clash against his former team. Compher has a respectable 15-21-36 line through 56 games, and his modest $3,700 valuation hasn't yet accounted for his expected increase in role. Joe Veleno ($2,600) is also a candidate to benefit from Larkin's absence.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Avalanche vs. Red Wings

Nathan MacKinnon (C - $10,300), Mikko Rantanen (W - $8,400), Artturi Lehkonen (W - $5,500)

MacKinnon has pulled into a tie for the league points lead with a 39-66-105 line, including 20 points during his current 10-game point streak. Rantanen has a seven-game point streak of his own cooking, which has raised the elite winger's season line to 31-48-79. Anybody lucky enough to share the ice with MacKinnon and Rantanen instantly becomes a respectable offensive threat, and Lehkonen has made the most of the opportunity with a 6-5-11 line in his last 10 outings. Arguably the best line in the NHL is unlikely to slow down against a Red Wings team that's dropped its last two games by a combined score of 9-3.

Maple Leafs vs. Sabres

Auston Matthews (C - $10,000), Mitchell Marner (W - $7,300), Matthew Knies (W - $3,500)

Matthews is running away with the Rocket Richard Trophy as he easily leads the NHL with 53 goals in 60 games, while Marner is one of the 15 skaters -- along with Toronto teammates William Nylander ($8,500) and Matthews to have crossed the 70-point threshold already, thanks to a 24-50-74 line. This elite duo can cool off a hot goaltender in a hurry, while Knies brings an element of affordability to this line. Knies is capable of the occasional breakout game, with three multi-point outings among his last 12.

Senators at Ducks

Tim Stutzle (C - $5,300), Claude Giroux (W - $5,200), Drake Batherson (W - $4,600)

You don't have to break the bank for this line, but its members boast an intriguing mix of pedigree and momentum heading into this matchup with a Ducks team that's surrendering 3.52 goals per game. Stutzle (14-42-56) and Giroux (18-35-53) are Ottawa's top two point-scorers through 59 games. Batherson has been the hottest member of this line lately, as he just had a four-game goal streak snapped but still has an impressive 4-2-6 line over his last six games.

DEFENSEMEN

Cale Makar, COL vs. DET ($8,300): Makar recently went through a fallow stretch by his lofty standards, but the superstar defenseman is back on a roll with two multi-point outings in his last three games after a 12-game stretch without one. Makar's one of the rare defensemen capable of carrying your lineup on any given night.

Thomas Chabot, OTT at ANH ($5,500): Chabot has been the most productive member of Ottawa's blue line lately, with a 4-2-6 line over his last seven games. Given the Ducks' defensive struggles, Chabot has a nice opportunity to stay hot.

Radko Gudas, ANH vs. OTT ($4,200): Gudas has a high floor thanks to his shot blocking ability, as he's racked up 15 blocks in his last four games. The veteran blueliner also has a pair of helpers over that stretch, and his offensive ceiling is higher than usual in this battle between defensively challenged opponents, so it shouldn't be difficult for Gudas to provide good value at $4,200.

Owen Power, BUF at TOR ($3,400): Power has recently demonstrated some of the skills that made him the first overall pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. The affordable blueliner has a 2-3-5 line in five games since returning from a hand injury, and he's a low-risk, high-reward play at just $3,400.

