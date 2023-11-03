FanDuel NHL: Friday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are two games in the NHL on Friday. Buffalo hosts Philadelphia while New Jersey - who just played Thursday - heads to St. Louis. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Devon Levi, BUF vs. PHI ($7,800): Levi will attempt to regain the Sabres' No. 1 job after missing the last six games with a lower-body injury. The rookie netminder struggled to open the season going 1-3-0 with a 3.26 GAA and .892 save percentage. Levi faces a favorable matchup versus the Flyers.

Jordan Binnington, STL vs. NJ ($7,000): Binnington represents a value pick. He started the season off well, but has slumped of late. The Blues take on a tired Devils team who travelled overnight from Minnesota after beating the Wild 5-3.

VALUE PLAYS

Jordan Kyrou, STL vs. NJ ($5,800): Kyrou is coming off a pair of great seasons where he combined for 148 points. He's one of the Blues' top offensive weapons and needs to get back on track with only a goal and two assists so far. Kyrou participates on the first power play and is averaging a career-high 3:13 on that unit.

Jeff Skinner, BUF vs. PHI ($6,600): Skinner has notched points in each of his last six games to give him 10 overall. He managed a peak of 82 last season while achieving back-to-back 30-plus goal campaigns. Skinner struggled for a couple of years before that and is nicely valued time for Friday's meeting with the Flyers.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Devils at Blues

Jack Hughes (C - $10,200), Tyler Toffoli (W - $7,900), Timo Meier (W - $6,900)

Hughes has been the best player in the NHL in the early going as he leads the league with 20 points in only nine games, which follows up the 99 from last season. Toffoli is debuting with the Devils after 34 goals and 39 assists with Calgary. And he's started well with seven and four of each. Meier potted his second tally of the season Thursday to give him a six-game scoring streak covering eight points.

Flyers at Sabres

Sean Couturier (C - $5,900), Cam Atkinson (W - $6,500), Owen Tippett (W - $5,600)

You would never know Couturier missed all of last season and 53 games the one before with a pair of back surgeries since he's already at eight points. Atkinson also was also sidelined for over a year with neck and triceps injuries, but has also looked like his old self with nine points. Tippett has two goals and four assists, where all six points have come across the last seven matchups.

DEFENSEMEN

Dougie Hamilton, NJ at STL ($6,800): Hamilton scored his fourth goal of the season Thursday and he's now at seven points overall. It was his third power-play marker and fourth point on the man-advantage. Hamilton is well worth his salary on Friday.

Torey Krug, STL vs. NJ ($4,200): This is a hunch pick as Krug has yet to find the scoresheet in eight games. The good news is that he continues to log plenty of time on the power play where he's averaged 3:13. Krug registered seven goals and 25 assists last season and is still capable of posting some decent stats.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Michael Finewax plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: finny_flyers, DraftKings: michaelfinewa-19CVH.