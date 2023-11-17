FanDuel NHL: Friday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are three games in the NHL on Friday. Toronto plays Detroit in Sweden, Buffalo travels to Winnipeg, and Anaheim hosts a Panthers side that saw action Thursday. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG vs. BUF ($7,000): Hellebuyck has won three of his last four starts and is 7-4-1 with a 2.99 GAA and .894 save percentage this season. He went 1-1-0 last season versus the Sabres while stopping 72 of 77 shots. Hellebuyck is a top goalie and represents a great play Friday at a relatively low salary. The Sabres have only scored 46 goals through 16 games and will be missing their top scorer Tage Thompson, who's set to be out for a while with an upper-body injury.

Joseph Woll, TOR at DET ($7,900): Woll gets the first start for the Leafs in the NHL Global Series, and deservedly so since he's outplayed Ilya Samsonov with a 2.91 GAA and .908 save percentage while establishing himself as Toronto's No. 1. He'll face the Red Wings, who are coming off a 5-4 OT loss to Ottawa on Thursday.

VALUE PLAYS

Lucas Raymond, DET vs. TOR ($5,300): Raymond returned home to Sweden on Thursday and scored his sixth goal of the year against Ottawa in front of family and friends. He's registered 12 points so far with tallies in each of his last two outings.

Dylan Cozens, BUF at WPG ($4,800): Cozens is expected to move up to the first line with Tage Thompson sidelined. That will increase his value as he should play alongside Alex Tuch and Jeff Skinner. Cozens has managed three goals and five assists while coming off a terrific campaign where he totaled 68 points.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Maple Leafs at Red Wings

Auston Matthews (C - $10,400), Mitchell Marner (W - $7,300), William Nylander (W - $9,900)

Toronto's top three forwards are off to great starts. Matthews has 19 points while Marner has 17, though the star this season has been Nylander who's recorded at least one point in all 15 games this season with 22 overall. While he's on the second line at even-strength, Marner and Matthews skate on the top trio with Matthew Knies, though all three join forces on the top power play where they've combined for 20 points. The stack is a bit expensive, but worth it.

Ducks vs. Panthers

Leo Carlsson (C - $6,300), Troy Terry (W - $6,200), Alex Killorn (W - $4,800)

The Ducks have seemed to turn a corner after finishing last in the NHL in 2022-23. Carlsson, who was selected second overall this summer, has produced six goals and two assists from his first 11 games - including a hat-trick against the Flyers. Terry is at 12 points while Killorn - who missed the first 10 matchups with a fractured finger - has two helpers. All three participate on the first power play and come in at a nice value should you be looking to balance that with the aforementioned Toronto trio.

DEFENSEMEN

Rasmus Dahlin, BUF at WPG ($6,300): Dahlin has been held pointless in his last three games, but continues to be one of the NHL's top offensive blueline threats. He's notched 11 points overall, including a goal and three assists on the man-advantage. Dahlin also enjoyed a career campaign last season with 73 points.

Josh Morrissey, WPG vs. BUF ($6,200): Morrissey also went off in 2022-23 with 16 goals while adding 60 assists. He's currently at 14 points, highlighted by a four-assist performance Tuesday in a win over New Jersey.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Michael Finewax plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: finny_flyers, DraftKings: michaelfinewa-19CVH.