FanDuel NHL: Monday Targets

SLATE PREVIEW

The big headline matchup will be the annual Winter Classic, and this year's version pits the Penguins against the Bruins at Fenway Park. The festivities will begin at 2 p.m. ET with two other games to follow later in the night with Golden Knights at Avalanche at 9 p.m. ET and Flyers at Ducks at 10 p.m. ET., which means they'll be part of both the All Day and Main slates.

GOALIES

Alexandar Georgiev, COL vs. VGK ($8,100): This is potentially a toss-up even though the Knights (-188) are favoured, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The salaries for the Knights' goalies certainly reflect this, though bear in mind the Avs have Nathan MacKinnon back in the lineup while the Knights are still missing top center Jack Eichel, and the Avs have taken four of their past five meetings in the regular season. Georgiev has not been sharp lately, allowing 14 goals in three games, but Logan Thompson hasn't been sharp, either, allowing four goals in his previous start. It will likely be a close matchup but the Avs have more star power and last change on home ice, which may tilt the scales in their favour.

VALUE PLAYS

Michael Amadio, VGK at COL ($5,500): There's still some value to be had for Amadio, who is on a six-game point streak playing on the top line in Eichel's absence. The good news with Amadio, too, is that he tends to shoot the puck a lot, averaging over three shots per game during that span.

Scott Laughton, PHI at ANH ($5,100): Laughton's quietly put together a solid campaign with 18 points in 33 games, well on pace to establish career highs across the board. The Flyers are awful on offense but Laughton continues to produce on a pretty consistent basis, scoring four goals and eight points in his past seven games. Against a weak defensive team on a light slate, Laughton could be easily overlooked.

Noah Cates, PHI at ANH ($4,200): Cates made noise early in the season but his play tailed off early on, and now he's back with three points in his past three games. He'll be flanked by Travis Konecny, their top player, and Joel Farabee, one of their few wingers who can finish and skate on PP2.

LINE STACKS

Bruins vs. Penguins

David Krejci (C - $6,200), David Pastrnak (W - $10,300), Pavel Zacha (C - $4,600)

Note Zacha's a left winger on this line even though he's listed as a center, and feel free to drop him from your entry since he's a low-ceiling player on offense. However, including Zacha means potentially excluding a value play, and both Zacha and Krejci play PP2. The Pens defense is rather thin, and much of it was likely be concentrated against Patrice Bergeron's line. Pastrnak has historically fared well against the Pens, scoring 13 goals and 30 points in 22 games against them. Marchand and Bergeron, on the other hand, are both below a point per game.

DEFENSEMEN

Cale Makar, COL vs. VGK ($7,600): Makar will undoubtedly be very popular and he continues to be a strong DFS play due to his offensive ceiling. He's scored eight points in 11 career games against the Knights and will share the ice a lot with MacKinnon.

Tony DeAngelo, PHI at ANH ($6,400): DeAngelo's on a four-game point streak and it might not be very difficult to extend it against the Ducks' 30th-ranked PK. The Ducks are also a very undisciplined team, which means the Flyers should get tons of chances on the power play.

