FanDuel NHL: Monday Targets

The main slate of contests on FanDuel consists of the four games starting at 4 p.m. ET or later. That's manageable, especially if you have the day off of work. Here are my lineup recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

There is one team on the second leg of a back-to-back Monday. The Jets are on the road visiting the Rangers. Connor Hellebuyck started Sunday, which means David Rittich will be in goal Monday, one assumes. Notably, there is also only one team in the top 10 in goals per game in action, which is the…Kraken!? That still feels odd, even this late into the season.

GOALIES

Jacob Markstrom, CGY vs. PHI ($8,200): Markstrom hasn't played well, but his defense has. The Flames have allowed a mere 27.4 shots on net per contest. Philadelphia, meanwhile, has averaged only 2.67 goals per contest. Markstrom being at home against the Flyers has the best matchup of any goalie, and given the options, that works for me.

Igor Shesterkin, NYR vs. WPG ($7,800): Shesterkin has struggled since the All-Star break, that is true. And yet, he still has a 2.55 GAA and .914 save percentage on the season. Oh, and he's the reigning Vezina winner as well. The Jets are right in the middle of the league in goals per game, and they are on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back. I'll bet on Shesterkin turning things around.

VALUE PLAYS

Oliver Bjorkstrand, SEA at SAN ($5,800): The Sharks are a strange team. They have the second-ranked penalty kill, but have a 3.65 GAA. James Reimer has an .895 save percentage, and he'll be the starting netminder. Given all this, I want a Kraken player who isn't reliant on the power play. Only four of Bjorkstrand's 30 points have come with the extra man. Also, Bjorkstrand has eight points in his last 10 outings.

Alexander Barabanov, SAN vs. SEA ($5,700): Barabanov has at least one point in six of his last seven games. That includes five goals, as his puck luck has finally turned around. The Russian has averaged 2:40 per game with the extra man, and he has 11 power-play points. That's key here, as the Kraken have the 31st-ranked penalty kill.

LINE STACK TO CONSIDER

Flames vs. Flyers

Elias Lindholm (C - $6,500), Tyler Toffoli (W - $7,300), Dillon Dube (W - $5,400)

The Flyers are a middling defensive team. They have a 3.19 GAA, have allowed 31.3 shots on net per contest, and have the 23rd-ranked penalty kill. Carter Hart has a .910 save percentage, which would actually be his best save percentage since his sophomore season. The Flames have kept their first line steady, and they have been able to be productive as a result. I'll take them at home against a mediocre, rebuilding Philadelphia squad.

Lindholm missed Calgary's last game with a personal issue, but he's back. He also has 14 points in his last 15 games, including five points on the power play. Toffoli has always been a guy who shoots a lot, but this year he's really picked it up. The former King has put 172 shots on net through 56 games, helping him pot 22 goals to go with 26 assists. Moving up the lineup has paid off for Dube. He has six goals and five assists over his last 11 games, and he's put 26 shots on net as well.

DEFENSEMEN

Noah Dobson, NYI at PIT ($6,900): Dobson has been on fire since the break, tallying eight points in seven games. On the year, he has 153 shots on net through 55 contests. The Penguins have allowed 34.1 shots on net per game, and with Tristan Jarry's return continually delayed, Casey DeSmith and his .904 save percentage is expected in net.

Adam Larsson, SEA at SAN ($5,800): Larsson has 24 points in 56 games, so he has already tied his career high on that front. The Swede has done that without playing on the power play at all, which is idea in this matchup. Larsson also brings value on the defensive end, as he has blocked 117 shots.

