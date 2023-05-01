FanDuel NHL: Monday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

Just one game on the docket and it's a big one – Game 7 of the Hudson River series between the Devils and Rangers. After leading the series 2-0 with a plus-8 goal differential, the Rangers lost three straight to the Devils but won convincingly in Game 6, 5-2. The Devils are 1-2 at the Prudential Center in the playoffs.

GOALIES

With only one game, FanDuel's showdown format will not have goalies available for selection.

VALUE PLAYS

Ondrej Palat, NJ vs. NYR ($8,000): Palat's Cup-winning experience was a big reason why the Devils went out and signed him. He's already scored three point in the series and will play alongside Jack Hughes. In a do-or-die game, look for the Devils to lean on Hughes' line.

Kaapo Kakko, NYR at NJ ($7,000): Kakko's failed to find the score sheet in four straight games but at least has registered a shot in four straight games. The Rangers' vaunted 'Kid Line' is the one that has yet to really get going, though note that Kakko played on a line with Artemi Panarin after Gerard Gallant mixed things up in an attempt to find a spark.

LINE STACKS

Rangers at Devils

Mika Zibanejad (C - $15,000), Chris Kreider (W - $14,000), Vladimir Tarasenko (W - $10,500)

Zibanejad got the monkey off his back scoring his first goal of the series in Game 6, and Kreider also found his game scoring off a deflection on the power play. This was the Rangers' most productive line, and even though Tarasenko was moved to PP2, the benefit is that this stack provides exposure to both power play units.

DEFENSEMEN

Jacob Trouba, NYR at NJ ($8,500): Both Adam Fox ($12,000) and Dougie Hamilton ($12,500) are good choices since they're the focal point of their respective bluelines. However, Trouba might prove to be the better value play. He has yet to register a point in the series but he may be due soon based on the law of averages; at some point, after putting 12 shots on goal, one of them has to bounce his way.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.