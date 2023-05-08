FanDuel NHL: Monday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

It's Game 3 between the Oilers and Golden Knights for Monday night. If the previous games have been any indication, this will be a high-scoring affair. The Oilers' power play has been nearly unstoppable the entire playoffs, but the Knights' balanced attack and deeper defense has made things interesting as the two teams try to claim a 2-1 lead in the series.

GOALIES

Thank goodness goalies aren't available for selection in showdown formats. There have been 16 goals scored already in the first two games. Laurent Brossoit and Stuart Skinner are expected to guard the cages for Monday's tilt.

VALUE PLAYS

Kailer Yamamoto, EDM vs. VGK ($6,500): Yamamoto is a role player with a very limited offensive ceiling but even he's getting in on the fun with three points in his past three games. The Knights will be focusing on the Oilers' vaunted top line, which will allow Yamamoto's line, with 104-point scorer Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and power winger Evander Kane, to potentially draw easier matchups. Yamamoto has also registered a shot in all but two games in the playoffs.

LINE STACKS

Golden Knights at Oilers

Jack Eichel (C - $13,500), Ivan Barbashev (W - $8,000), Jonathan Marchessault (W - $9,500)

Marchessault has been snakebit the entire playoffs even though he ranks second in franchise history with 21 goals in the playoffs. At some point, his cold streak will be snapped, and when that happens the points should come in bunches. Barbashev was arguably their best player with two goals in Game 2 while Eichel remains their top center. If the Knights want to have any shot at beating the Oilers, their offense needs to step up and it starts with this line.

DEFENSEMEN

Evan Bouchard, EDM vs. VGK ($8,500): He's by far the best value play and arguably the best play between the two teams. Since showdown formats do not require defensemen to be selected, go for the ones who have been consistently piling up the points. It's a relatively easy task for Bouchard because he shares the ice with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl so often, and thus far has been the top scorer with 14 points in eight games.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.