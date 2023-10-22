FanDuel NHL: Monday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

With only one game on the schedule Monday, your lineup will consist of one Captain, who will carry a 1.5x multiplier, and four utility slots. The salary cap is set for $55,000. There are no positional requirements and goaltenders are not available to be selected.

SLATE PREVIEW

The lone game Monday features the Sabres hosting the Canadiens in an Atlantic Division clash. Buffalo (2-3-0) has a mark of 2-2-0 on home ice this campaign. while Montreal (2-1-1) has gone 0-0-1 on the road.

CAPTAIN

Jeff Skinner, BUF vs. MON ($12,000): Skinner has generated two goals, one assist and 16 shots on net through five games this season. He is coming off a two-point effort in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Islanders, with one goal and one assist. Skinner also amassed three markers, three helpers and 11 shots on goal in three contests against the Canadiens during the 2022-23 campaign.

Cole Caufield, MON at BUF ($15,000): Caufield has picked up at least one point in each of Montreal's first four games of the 2023-24 campaign. He has three goals and two assists during that span. Caufield has also been credited with five shots on target for three straight contests. Additionally, he supplied one goal, one assist and 11 shots on net in two appearances versus the Sabres last season.

UTILITY/VALUE PLAYS

Rasmus Dahlin, BUF vs. MON ($13,500): Dahlin leads the Sabres with five points in five games this season. He has also accumulated 14 shots on goal and nine blocked shots. Dahlin has contributed five assists over a four-game point streak going into Monday's contest.

Casey Mittelstadt, BUF vs. MON ($9,000): Mittelstadt has one goal and three assists in five games this season thanks to two multi-point performances. He picked up two helpers in Saturday's 3-1 victory against the Islanders.

Jordan Greenway, BUF vs. MON ($6,000): Greenway has one goal and two assists in his past three appearances. He has four shots on goal during that span, but he hasn't been credited with one in each of his last outings. Still, he makes for a good stack option alongside linemates Skinner and Mittelstadt on Monday.

Sean Monahan, MON at BUF ($10,000): Monahan has accounted for a multi-point effort, with one goal and one assist, in two of his past three outings. He has a shorthanded goal and a power-play goal during that stretch along with six shots on net.

Alex Newhook, MON at BUF ($6,000): Newhook has three goals on seven shots through four games this campaign. His 42.9 shooting percentage likely isn't sustainable, but he offers plenty of bang for the buck upside if he can keep it going for a little while longer.

Tanner Pearson, MON at BUF ($8,000): Pearson has provided two goals and one assist during a three-game point spree. He has compiled six shots on net and four blocked shots over that span as well. Pearson can be stacked with linemate Monahan on Monday.

