FanDuel NHL: Monday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

Monday only has only two games on the schedule, including one 8:30 p.m. ET start and one beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET.

SLATE PREVIEW

The 3-9-1 Edmonton Oilers will host the 5-5-3 NY Islanders in a battle between two struggling squads. In the other matchup, the Colorado Avalanche and Seattle Kraken have had their share of problems recently as well. Colorado has gone 5-5-0 in their past 10 outings, while Seattle has a mark of 4-4-2 in their past 10 contests.

GOALIES

Alexandar Georgiev, COL at SEA ($8,000): Georgiev has struggled since opening the season with a six-game win streak, but he looked great in his last start against the Kraken. He stopped 37 of 38 shots in a 4-1 victory over Seattle on Oct. 17. This could be a good opportunity for him to get back on track.

Stuart Skinner, EDM vs. NYI ($7,200): Skinner halted his three-game losing skid with a 17-save performance in Saturday's 4-1 win over Seattle. He has some bang for the buck upside against an Islanders team that ranks 30th in the league with a mere 2.46 goals per game this season.

VALUE PLAYS

Jaden Schwartz, SEA vs. COL ($6,300): Schwartz has racked up six goals and six assists during a nine-game point streak going into Monday night's action. He has five power-play points (three goals, two assists) and 27 shots on net during that span.

Mathew Barzal, NYI at EDM ($6,400): Barzal has four points (one goal, three assists) over his past six outings. He has two power-play helpers and 21 shots on target during that stretch. The Islanders may be able to take advantage of an Edmonton penalty kill that ranks 30th overall.

Vince Dunn, SEA vs. COL ($5,300): Dunn has compiled six points, including five assists, in his past six contests. He has picked up three power-play helpers and 15 shots on goal over that span.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Oilers vs. Islanders

Connor McDavid (C - $10,100), Ryan McLeod (W - $3,300), Zach Hyman (W - $8,000)

McDavid has been quiet offensively of late, producing just one assist in his past five appearances despite piling up 17 shots on net. A breakout performance should be right around the corner. McLeod earned an assist in Saturday's win over Seattle, while Hyman netted a hat trick in the victory.

The Islanders have been outscored by a 17-8 margin during the team's four-game winless slump (0-3-1). Edmonton has struggled as well this season, but could get a boost following Sunday's coaching change. New head coach Kris Knoblauch will be behind the bench for the first time Monday after Jay Woodcroft was fired on Sunday.

Avalanche at Kraken

Nathan MacKinnon (C - $10,300), Jonathan Drouin (W - $3,600), Valeri Nichushkin (W - $6,200)

MacKinnon has two goals, six assists and 18 shots on net across his past five contests. That includes two goals and four helpers during a three-game point spree. MacKinnon had three points (one goal, two assists) and three shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 loss to Seattle. Drouin ended a nine-game pointless drought with an assist in Saturday's 8-2 loss to St. Louis. Nichushkin has one goal, one assist and nine shots on target in his last three contests. He also lit the lamp in each of his previous two meetings with Seattle this campaign.

MacKinnon and Nichushkin will probably do most of the heavy-lifting on the top line of the Avalanche. Still, the team should be eager to rebound after Saturday's blowout defeat, which could be bad news for a Kraken squad that has struggled defensively this season.

DEFENSEMEN

Noah Dobson, NYI at EDM ($7,000): Dobson's three-game point streak was snapped in Saturday's 4-1 loss to Washington, but he has been all over the scoresheet this campaign. He has provided four goals, eight assists, 35 shots on net and 32 blocked shots through 13 appearances. Dobson also leads the Islanders with five power-play points.

Evan Bouchard, EDM vs. NYI ($7,400): Bouchard has been productive as well to begin the 2023-24 season, generating three goals, nine assists, 43 shots on net and 17 blocked shots across 13 outings. He has picked up an assist in each of his past two contests to go along with seven shots on goal and three blocks.

