FanDuel NHL: Monday Targets

Monday has six games scheduled, including four starts in the 7:00-7:30 p.m. ET window, one beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET and one getting underway at 10:00 p.m. ET. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Pittsburgh (at Philadelphia), Seattle (at Montreal) and Vegas (vs. St. Louis) are the biggest favorites. The red-hot Coyotes are also favored over the visiting Capitals thanks to a four-game win streak, but that contest has the lowest over/under at 5.5.

GOALIES

Tristan Jarry, PIT at PHI ($7,900): Jarry is coming off a 31-save effort in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Flyers. He has posted a 2-0-2 record with a .925 save percentage in his past four outings. Jarry has also picked up five of his eight victories this campaign on the road.

Connor Ingram, ARI vs. WAS ($8,400): Ingram has stoped 123 of 128 shots in wins over Vegas, Tampa Bay, Colorado and St. Louis in his past four starts. The Capitals rank 31st in the league with 2.38 goals per game, which could set up Ingram with another solid showing. If Karel Vejmelka plays instead, he also carries a salary of $8,400.

VALUE PLAYS

Jared McCann, SEA at MON ($5,900): McCann has compiled four goals, two assists and 21 shots on net across six games going into Monday night's action. He has netted seven of his 11 goals on the road this campaign.

Tyson Foerster, PHI vs. PIT ($4,00): Foerster has two goals and two assists during a three-game point streak. He notched one goal, one assist and four shots on net in Saturday's win over the Penguins.

Alex Kerfoot, ARI vs. WAS ($3,600): Kerfoot has failed to reach the scoresheet on just one occasion over his past five appearances. He has one goal and six assists during that stretch, including one goal and five helpers in his three-game point streak.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Golden Knights vs. Blues

Jack Eichel (C - $9,400), Mark Stone (W - $$6,00), Ivan Barbashev (W - $4,100)

Eichel has accounted for two goals, five assists and 11 shots on net during his three-game point streak. Stone has two tallies, one helper and eight shots on target over his three-game point spree, while Barbashev has one goal and two assists in his last two contests.

The top line of the Golden Knights stands a good chance to keep rolling against a Blues squad that has been surrendering goals in bunches over the past six games. Vegas is also 9-2-1 at home this campaign, while St. Louis has gone 5-7-1 on the road.

Stars at Lightning

Roope Hintz (C - $7,600), Jason Robertson (W - $6,800), Joe Pavelski (W - $7,800)

Hintz has collected two goals (one shorthanded), five assists (two power play) and 13 shots on net in his past six appearances. Robertson has accounted for three markers and four helpers during a five-game point streak. Pavelski has six goals (four power play) and six assists over a nine-game point spree. He also has 22 shots on goal during that span.

The first line of the Stars combined for three goals and four assists in Dallas' 8-1 win over Tampa Bay on Saturday. The Lightning should be motivated for a bounce-back performance, but the trio of Robertson, Pavelski and Hintz will be difficult to keep off the scoresheet. Tampa Bay ranks 30th in the league with 3.72 goals against per game.

DEFENSEMEN

Kris Letang, PIT at PHI ($5,100): Letang has one goal, two assists, eight shots on net and 10 blocked shots across his last four contests. He scored a goal in Saturday's loss to the Flyers and returned to the top power-play unit during Sunday's practice.

Thomas Harley, DAL at TB ($4,600): Harley has two goals, one assist, four shots and three blocks in his past two outings. He picked up a goal, a power-play helper and three shots in Saturday's blowout win over the Lightning.

