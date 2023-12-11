FanDuel NHL: Monday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

Monday has four games on the schedule, including two 7:00 p.m. ET starts, one beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET and one getting underway at 9:30 p.m. ET. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Dallas (vs Detroit) and Colorado (vs. Calgary) are the biggest favorites on the moneyline. The Maple Leafs and Islanders both sport 7-1-2 records in their past 10 contests going into Monday night's action.

GOALIES

Alexandar Georgiev, COL vs CGY ($8,400): Georgiev is the most expensive netminder on the slate, but he could be worth spending up for Monday. He went 2-0-0 with a 1.00 GAA and a .969 save percentage in two starts against the Flames last season. Georgiev has also won seven of nine outings on home ice this campaign.

Devon Levi, BUF vs. ARI ($7,300): Levi has stopped 60 of 63 shots for a 1-0-1 record in his last two outings. He has looked better following his return from the AHL and brings some solid bang for the buck upside into Monday night's action.

VALUE PLAYS

Robby Fabbri, DET at DAL ($5,700): Fabbri has notched four goals and four assists over his last six appearances. He has one goal and two helpers on the power play during that stretch along with nine shots on net.

Devon Toews, COL vs. CGY ($5,400): Toews has picked up an assist in each of the last two games. He also has seven shots on goal and six blocked shots over that span.

Michael Carcone, ARI at BUF ($4,900): Carcone has netted seven goals on 12 shots over his past eight games. He also has one assist over that stretch.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Sabres vs. Coyotes

Tage Thompson (C - $7,600), Jeff Skinner (W - $6,600), Casey Mittelstadt (C - $5,100)

Thompson has compiled one goal and two assists during a three-game point streak since returning to the lineup from an upper-body injury. He has eight shots on net over that period as well. Skinner has two goals, one helper and 16 shots across his last three outings. Mittelstadt has cooled off a bit recently, but he has three goals, six assists and 20 shots on target in his past 11 contests.

The top line of the Sabres comes with plenty of bang for the buck potential. Arizona has hit a bit of a rough patch, allowing nine goals in two losses, following an impressive five-game win streak.

Islanders vs. Maple Leafs

Mathew Barzal (W - $7,200), Bo Horvat (C - $7,300), Anders Lee (W - $4,500)

Barzal was all over the scoresheet in November, racking up six goals and 11 assists in 14 games. He has continued his hot play this month, earning two goals, three helpers and nine shots on net through three outings. Horvat has four goals and six assists during a six-game point spree. Lee has accounted for five goals, seven points and 28 shots over his past nine contests.

The top line of the Islanders has been firing on all cylinders. New York's matchup with Toronto could be a high-scoring affair.

DEFENSEMEN

Morgan Rielly, TOR vs. NYI ($7,400): Rielly has supplied an assist in each of his past two games. He also has nine shots on goal and two blocked shots during that time. Toronto's power-play quarterback stands a good chance of remaining productive against the 29th-ranked penalty kill of the Islanders.

Miro Heiskanen, DAL vs. DET ($5,700): Heiskanen has collected four assists and 13 shots on goal over his last six contests. He also has 12 helpers in 15 career appearances versus the Red Wings, including three assists and three shots on goal in two games last season.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.