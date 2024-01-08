FanDuel NHL: Monday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

Monday has four games on the schedule, consisting of two starting at 7:00 p.m. ET, one beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET and one getting underway at 9:00 p.m. ET. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

The NY Rangers (vs. Canucks) and Minnesota (vs. Dallas) are the biggest favorites, according to the Moneyline. Those matchups also carry the higher end of Over/Under at 6.5 goals, while the Penguins-Flyers and Bruins-Avalanche check in at 6.0 goals.

GOALIES

Linus Ullmark, BOS at COL ($8,000): Boston has alternated starts for most of the season, so it wouldn't be a surprise if Jeremy Swayman ($8,000) played in Monday's contest. If Ullmark gets the nod, he has 80 saves on 86 shots during a three-game winning streak. He also went 2-0-0 versus the Avalanche last season with a 0.50 GAA, a .979 save percentage and one shutout. In case you were wondering, Swayman made 28 saves in a 5-1 win over Colorado during 2021-22 campaign during his start outing against the team.

Carter Hart, PHI vs. PIT ($7,400): Hart is coming off a 22-save performance in Saturday's 3-2 win over Calgary. The victory improved his home record to 6-3-1on the season to go with a 2.36 GAA and a .917 save percentage. Hart also stopped 31 shots in a 2-1 overtime win over the Penguins on Dec. 4. He has plenty of bang for the buck upside.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Jason Robertson, DAL at MIN ($8,200): Robertson has compiled four goals and eight assists in nine games going into Monday night's action. He also has 39 shots on target over that stretch, which includes three multi-point efforts in his past five outings. Robertson also has eight tallies and 15 points in nine career appearances against the Wild.

Rickard Rakell, PIT at PHI ($5,600): Rakell has racked up four goals and nine points in his past eight games. He has two power-play points (one goal, one assist) and 23 shots on net during that span. Additionally, he has seven goals and three helpers over 14 career contests versus the Flyers.

Jake DeBrusk, BOS at COL ($5,300): DeBrusk has four goals and four helpers during a six-game point spree. He has four power-play assists and one shorthanded goal over that period along with 14 shots on net. DeBrusk also notched one goal and one helper in two outings versus the Avalanche last season.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Morgan Geekie (C - $4,900), David Pastrnak (W - $10,200), Pavel Zacha (C - $5,400)

Pastrnak has 10 goals on 66 shots and nine assists across 13 outings entering Monday's action. He has four multi-point performances in his past five appearances. The 27-year-old winger also has nine markers and 14 points in 14 career contests against the Avalanche. Geekie has six goals and 12 points over his past 13 games, while Zacha has one goal, one assist and six shots in his past four appearances.

The top line of the Bruins has plenty of potential against a Colorado team that has surrendered at least four goals against in three straight games to open January.

DEFENSEMEN

Quinn Hughes, VAN at NYR ($8,300): Hughes has collected one goal, nine helpers and 13 shots over his past seven appearances. He has three multi-point efforts during that time. Hughes also had three assists in two meetings with the Rangers last campaign.

Hampus Lindholm, BOS at COL ($4,400): Lindholm has six assists in a four-game point spree. He also has two power-play helpers, five shots on net and six blocked shots over that span. Lindholm has plenty of bang for the buck upside for Monday's slate.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.