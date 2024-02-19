FanDuel NHL: Monday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

There are 10 games scheduled for Monday, including four in the early window of 12:30-2:00 p.m. ET and six in the main slate of 3:30-7:00 p.m. ET. There isn't a way to play a contest on FanDuel that includes all 10 matchups, but we'll still cover players across all start times. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

In the early contests, Buffalo (vs. Anaheim) and Toronto (at St. Louis) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline, while Carolina (vs. Chicago), Vegas (at San Jose) and Edmonton (at Arizona) are heavily favored among the main matchups. The only games with the Over/Under set for 6.0 goals or fewer are Stars-Bruins (6.0), Jets-Flames (6.0), Golden Knights-Sharks (5.5) and Blackhawks-Hurricanes (5.5).

GOALIES

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, BUF vs. ANH ($7,800): Luukkonen has stopped 230 of 244 shots in his past nine outings en route to posting five wins and three shutouts. He has won two straight starts going into Monday's action. The Ducks rank 29th in the league this season with 2.56 goals per contest.

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TB vs. OTT ($8,000): Vasilevskiy had been on a roll, with a three-game winning streak, before getting pulled after two periods in Saturday's embarrassing 9-2 loss to Florida. However, he has plenty of bounce-back appeal Monday against a Senators team that has scored just three goals in losses to Anaheim and Chicago in their past two contests.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Auston Matthews, TOR at STL ($10,300): Stacking members of Toronto's top six requires a significant salary investment, but not rostering Matthews could be disadvantageous if he continues to fire on all cylinders. He has netted an incredible 15 goals, including three hat tricks, in his last 12 appearances.

Elias Lindholm, VAN at MIN ($6,600): Lindholm has two goals, six shots and one assist over three games going into Monday's slate. He also has accumulated 18 points, including 13 assists, across 23 career contests against the Wild.

Alex Tuch, BUF vs. ANH ($6,400): Tuch has notched three goals, three assists and 26 shots on net in his past seven outings. He also has seven tallies and 13 points over 21 career contests versus Anaheim.

Corey Perry, EDM at ARI ($4,400): If stacking Edmonton's top line is too steep of a salary price, Perry will grant exposure to Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl at even strength. The 38-year-old Perry has two goals, one assist and four shots in his past two games.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Lightning vs. Senators

Nikita Kucherov (W - $10,200), Brayden Point ($8,500), Steven Stamkos (C - $8,000)

Kucherov has been all over the scoresheet this season, accumulating eight goals and 11 assists during his 10-game point streak. Point has 10 points, including six markers, over his past 10 appearances. Stamkos has piled up four goals, 32 shots and four assists across his last nine outings.

Tampa Bay's top line could be worth their lofty price tag on Monday. The team will be motivated to rebound, and the trio has combined for 10 points (four goals, six assists) against the Senators this season. Ottawa has also allowed the third-most goals per game (3.61) this campaign.

Golden Knights at Sharks

Nicolas Roy (C - $5,100), Jonathan Marchessault (W - $7,800), Ivan Barbashev (W - $4,400)

Entering Monday's action, Roy has supplied three goals and 15 points during an 11-game span. He also has three goals and nine helpers during an eight-game point spree. Marchessault has compiled 11 goals, 38 shots and four assists across his past 11 contests. That includes three goals and one assist over a four-game point streak. Barbashev has registered four goals, 20 shots and 13 points in his last 10 games.

The top line of the Golden Knights should be able to continue their offensive success on Monday. San Jose has permitted a league-high 3.76 goals per game in 2023-24.

Sabres vs. Ducks

Jordan Greenway (W - $3,400), Casey Mittelstadt (C - $5,400), Dylan Cozens (C - $5,500)

Greenway has generated four goals and seven points in eight games going into Monday's matchup. Mittelstadt has earned one goal and four helpers over his past seven appearances. Cozens has collected nine points, including four goals on 29 shots, across his last nine outings.

The second line of the Sabres has plenty of bang for the buck upside in Monday's early slate. Anaheim has surrendered 20 goals in four games this month, falling to 28th overall in the league in goals against per game (3.52) in the process.

DEFENSEMEN

Evan Bouchard, EDM at ARI ($7,400): Bouchard has heated up again, scoring three goals and adding three assists during his three-game point spree. He has 13 shots on target, four blocked shots and two power-play points (one goal, one assist) over that span.

Victor Hedman, TB vs. OTT ($7,100): Hedman has amassed 15 points, including 12 assists, in his last 13 games. He has failed to pick up at least one point on only three occasions during that stretch. Hedman also has 29 shots, 14 blocks and seven power-play points (one goal, six assists) over that span. Additionally, he already has one goal and two helpers in two games against the Senators this season.

Timothy Liljegren, TOR at STL ($4,500): Liljegren makes for a good value play Monday after contributing five assists, including two on the power play, in his past two appearances. He has logged over 22 minutes of ice time in each contest. Liljegren also has 77 blocks in 36 games this campaign.

