FanDuel NHL: Monday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

Monday has eight games on the schedule, consisting of six beginning in the 7:00-7:30 p.m. ET window and two starting at 9:30 p.m. ET. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Edmonton (vs. San Jose), NY Rangers (vs. Ottawa), Detroit (vs. Montreal) and Tampa Bay (vs. Buffalo) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline. The Canadiens-Red Wings, Sabres-Lightning and Senators-Rangers matchups have the Over/Under set for 6.5 goals, while the Predators-Penguins, Bruins-Capitals and Wild-Kings contests are on the lower end at 5.5 goals.

GOALIES

Cam Talbot, LA vs. MIN ($8,200): Talbot has emerged victorious in seven of his past 10 appearances, recording a .913 save percentage and one shutout over that stretch. He has also won three of his last four outings, stopping 106 of 115 shots during that span.

Semyon Varlamov, NYI at NJ ($8,000): Varlamov has been superb down the stretch for the Islanders. He has earned a mark of 7-1-1 with a .928 save percentage over his past nine outings. Varlamov has stopped 115 of 122 shots during his four-game winning streak.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Nikita Kucherov, TB vs. BUF ($10,500): Stacking the top line of the Lightning will be expensive, but Kucherov could be worth spending up for on his own. He should be able to get back on the scoresheet Monday after his eight-game point streak (two goals, 16 assists) was snapped in Saturday's loss to Washington.

Cole Caufield, MON at DET ($7,200): Caufield has seven goals and two assists during his seven-game point streak. He has been credited with a whopping 33 shots on target over that stretch. Caufield has lit the lamp in six of those seven outings.

Alex DeBrincat, DET vs. MON ($6,300): DeBrincat has heated up in his past two outings, supplying two goals, three assists and 13 shots. He also has five goals and 15 points in 13 career contests versus the Canadiens, including one marker and one helper in two games this season.

Michael Bunting, PIT vs. NSH ($5,600): Bunting has produced three goals, six assists and 19 shots on net in six games going into Monday's slate. He has been held off the scoresheet once during that time while picking up three multi-point efforts.

William Eklund, SJ at EDM ($4,900): Eklund's hot play down the stretch makes him an intriguing bang-for-the-buck option. He has accounted for six goals, 17 shots and eight helpers in his past 12 appearances. Eklund has failed to pick up at least one point on just two occasions over that period.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Oilers vs. Sharks

Leon Draisaitl (C - $9,600), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (W - $7,200), Zach Hyman (W - $9,300)

Draisaitl has two goals and five points across his last five outings. Nugent-Hopkins has one marker and four helpers over his past four contests. Hyman has one goal and two assists in five appearances entering Monday's action.

The top line of the Oilers stands a good chance of bouncing back after going pointless in two games. San Jose ranks 32nd in the league in goals against per game (3.90) and shots against per game (35.1) this season.

Rangers vs. Senators

Artemi Panarin (W - $10,300), Vincent Trocheck (C - $7,800), Alexis Lafreniere (W - $6,000)

Panarin has amassed 10 goals and 14 assists during his 12-game point spree. He has 53 shots and eight power-play points (one goal, seven assists) over that span. Trocheck has two helpers and 10 shots across his past three appearances. Lafreniere has been struggling recently but still has two goals, two assists and 14 shots in six games ahead of Monday's matchup.

The second line of the Rangers should be able to wrap up the regular season on a high note against a Senators team that sits 28th in the league in goals against per game (3.45) in 2023-24. The trio has combined for three goals and six helpers in two previous meetings with Ottawa this campaign.

DEFENSEMEN

Rasmus Dahlin, BUF at TB ($7,200): Dahlin has been productive of late, earning three goals, four assists, 23 shots and 15 blocked shots across his past eight outings. He also has one tally, three helpers and 10 shots in three games versus Tampa Bay this season.

Mike Matheson, MON at DET ($7,000): Matheson offers plenty of value because of his category coverage. He has registered two goals, 13 assists, 21 shots and 31 blocks in his last 11 appearances. He has one goal and 10 helpers over a seven-game point spree. Matheson has one shorthanded assist and three power-play apples during that stretch.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.